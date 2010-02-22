North Cyprus Golf Holiday Packages

Lefkosa, Nicosia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2010 -- A dynamic 6,232 metre, 72 par course with holes aptly named Vertigo, Double Trouble and Sandy Island the Korineum has been carefully designed for golfers of all standards and ages. The paspallum playing surface is maintained to the highest standards all year round and with strategically placed bunkers and water hazards - the player faces a true challenge.



All Year Cyprus Travel can arrange your golf holiday to North cyprus with an exclusive package including first class accommodation at the Korineum Country Club overlooking the course, flights including, golf equipment and airport transfers – we can also arrange tee times and for golf societies a range of prestigious trophies to make your event that little bit more competitive. Our experienced Golf Package Planner will work with you to identify your exact requirements leaving you free to work on that all important golf swing or extra practice on the putting green. Whether you require a few days of golf as part of a family holiday with accommodation together with flights and transfers at one of the many excellent hotels we have on offer or a tailored golfing holiday All Year Cyprus Travel offers a golfing one stop shop



Recently returned from a weeks golf at the Korineum with 7 colleagues David Wilson of Lions Golf Club in London comments “The course was definitely challenging and in magnificent shape with the overall facilities at the club scoring 10 out of 10 – All Year Cyprus Travel arranged everything even down to the trophies but I doubt whether they arranged the weather - after all it is the the island of “All Year Sunshine”



