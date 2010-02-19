YWCA of Silicon Valley Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the YWCA of Silicon Valley (http://www.ywca-sv.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations. The YWCA of Silicon Valley will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the YWCA of Silicon Valley’s efforts to empower women, children and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome the YWCA of Silicon Valley to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About the YWCA of Silicon Valley

The mission of the YWCA is to empower women, children and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. We serve nearly 24,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and have provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. We are located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112.



For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.

