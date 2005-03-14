Concept™ benefits from BFO’s Report Generator

London, England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2005 -- Java software developer Big Faceless Organization (BFO) and Configure One expand on a successful partnership by upgrading Configure One’s OEM Licensing of the BFO Report Generator to the Extended Edition. Since 2004 the Big Faceless Report Generator has been used by Configure One to dynamically create customer quotes within the Concept™ product configurator.



“Big Faceless is a terrific partner to Configure One” says Mike McDonnell, Configure One’s product manager. “It's important to me that the companies we partner with have the same quality standards as we do, and that the software they produce is reliable. Big Faceless authors solid, reliable products and can readily be depended on to deliver first class solutions.”



The Concept™ application is widely used for streamlining and automating the pre-manufacturing process as either a stand alone application or integrated into an existing system. The Big Faceless Report Generator is embedded within the Concept™ application under BFO’s OEM Licensing program, where partners author applications for distribution that incorporate BFO functionality.



About Big Faceless Organization: BFO is a leading global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998 and including such products as Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. The Report Generator allows users to encrypt PDFs with passwords, create complex documents by defining and applying "Styles", and features HTML-style Tables with full control over padding, margins and borders.



About Configure One: Configure One's Concept™ Product Configurator Software is specifically designed for manufacturing companies who produce products that are highly configurable or are routinely customized to meet the unique needs of the manufacturers’ customers.



For more information about BFO visit http://big.faceless.org/

For more information about Configure One visit http://www.configureone.com/

