Commit Launches New Software Version for Computer Service Companies

Holon, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2005 -- Commit Business Solutions, a global leader in management solutions for small to mid-sized IT Service Providers (SMB), announced the launch of its new software version. Commit's CRM, Service and Billing software is designed to improve the performance of IT support companies. The solution offers advanced technology capabilities and a rich features set designed for computer service providers.



Maayan Porat, CEO of Commit, remarked: "We are very excited about this release that introduces support for enhanced service contract types which are commonly used by IT service providers. It demonstrates our ongoing efforts to provide a complete management solution for computer service businesses. Our product has the unique characteristics of high application functionality, fast time to deploy, ease of use, and low total cost of ownership and very affordable pricing.”



"Commit's customers will benefit from this new release that provides them with enhanced contract management designed specifically for the needs of small IT service providers" said Bracha Oved, support manager for Commit.



"We will continue to add significant new functionality to our offerings, including web access capabilities and management solutions," said Maayan. "These solutions, expected to be available within the next couple of months, are built on the same platform and offer various solutions for IT Service management companies."



About Commit

Commit Business Solutions Ltd. is a leading provider of Service Management, CRM and Billing solutions for small- to mid-sized computer service companies that wish to automate and manage their IT projects, IT support and IT outsourcing services.

