SurveyGold 7.0 Provides a Collaborative Solution for Surveys and Analysis

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2005 -- Golden Hills Software, Inc. has released SurveyGold version 7.0, a major upgrade to their affordable Windows 95/98/NT4/ME/2000/XP application making it easy to create and administer surveys and exams, and analyze the results. In addition, SurveyGold 7.0 Professional Edition makes its debut as a unique, collaborative surveying solution that allows surveys and results to be shared amongst a geographically distributed community of interest.



Surveys authored with SurveyGold Pro can be exported and subsequently imported by any other SurveyGold user, allowing surveys to be authored centrally and distributed remotely. SurveyGold Pro surveys are distributable to any other SurveyGold Pro 7.0 or SurveyGold 7.0 user in the world, making it easy for geographically distributed survey authors to collaborate. Survey results collected by SurveyGold Pro users can be exported and shared with other Pro users, allowing results from remotely-conducted surveys to be centrally gathered for reporting and analysis purposes.



Other new 7.0 features include a compact user interface with a full-featured spell-checker that supports 12 languages, support for ranking questions, improved web survey form and confirmation style consistency, and a host of feature enhancements and usability improvements.



SurveyGold also provides custom web formatting of colors and fonts, web survey responses submitted using secure socket layers (SSL) the leading Internet security protocol, and enhancements when filtering survey results. Additionally, this version allows you to publish web results in a browser, enhanced filtering of results feeding into all of the product's analysis capabilities, and improved processing of web survey responses. SurveyGold supports printed and telephone surveys, as well as surveys on the Internet. You can create an unlimited number of questions, responses, and respondents for each survey.



SurveyGold is ideal for conducting a survey of customers, prospects, employees, members, students, or any group of individuals, large or small. You can create and deploy a survey quickly and easily, gather the results effortlessly, and analyze and publish the results professionally.



SurveyGold 7.0 Standard Edition is $149.00 for a single-user license. SurveyGold 7.0 Professional Edition is $299.00. Existing SurveyGold users can upgrade to a SurveyGold 7.0 Standard Edition single-user license for $49.00 or to a SurveyGold 7.0 Professional Edition single-user license for $149.00. SurveyGold may be purchased securely online at surveygold.com where you can also download a full-featured trial version of the product. Site licenses and volume discounts on individual licenses are also available.



For more information, contact Golden Hills Software, Inc., 6512 Hawkeye Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919 USA. Phone: (719) 660-6272 Fax: (719) 623-0317 E-mail: info@surveygold.com



Evaluation Copy Available on Request

