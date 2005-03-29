Free Internet telephony made easy! conaito VoIP ActiveX SDK

Chemnitz, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2005 -- conaito VoIP ActiveX library for developers of VoIP audio applications, such as voice chat, conference, VoIP, providing real-time low latency multi-client audio streaming over UDP/IP networks. Includes efficient components for sound recording, playback, encoding, decoding, mixing, resampling, reading, and writing wave files, mixer volume controls access.



Provides UDP/IP server and client components for peer-to-peer, multi-user, and broadcast audio communications. Really easy to use! Working with Firewall and NAT! conaito VoIP SDK is the best way to add voice conference and text conference into your application and web pages. conaito VoIP SDK includes voip activex, voip ocx, voip com, voip dll, voip lib and voip cab, so you can use the one you like the most.



Imagine which advantages your business would achieve because of the integration of…



… a voice messengers. Saving telephone costs, fast data transfer, leaving messages on the workplace and so on though your workers could be in different countries!



… a online support. You would be able to advise your customers every time, send them important complements and data, clue your customers of your shop system on products and support them with their order.



… a meeting and conference application. Conferences of your workers could be taken place without planning so long, projects and decisions could be discussed very fast. Meeting with customers wouldn’t waste so much time anymore and they even would be not too expensive.



But the best thing is that the participants don’t have to be together on one place!



… a schooling or eLearning software. No rooms would be needed. Everybody could learn at home and therefore in the leisure time, which would be very comfortably. Thereby you could achieve a higher attendance quote because there aren’t long distances or planning needed. Docents could do more teachings without being on spot and they even could save costs.



… a virtual workplace. Independent workers could work on projects from every place of the world; projects could be discussed every time etc. Of course the costs of your projects would be more reviewable. A common data pool would be extant and every worker would be informed about current changes.



Supported development environments:



Visual Basic .NET, Visual C++ .NET, Visual C# .NET, Visual Basic, Visual C++, Borland Delphi, C++ Builder, JavaScript/HTML (ActiveX) and all development environments with ActiveX support.



Download here the free conaito VoIP SDK trial:



More information’s http://www.conaito.com

