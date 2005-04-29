BFO introduces multiple digital signature capability

London, England UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2005 -- Big Faceless Organization (BFO), a global provider of Java reporting solutions, delivers significant enhancements to their highly acclaimed PDF Library by adding multiple digital signature functionality.



The Big Faceless PDF Library version 2.4 offers non-technical users the ability to add additional signatures to digitally signed documents without invalidating the original signature. “The inclusion of multiple signature functionality is one of the most popular requests for enhancements we receive,” says Mike Bremford, CTO. This feature enables unlimited parties to edit, sign and time stamp documents to authenticate them. Associated parties would only need to peruse the amends rather than the whole document, thus saving time and costs.



“Demand for this functionality is increasing across all industries. This is particularly the case when long distance contract negotiation or design development work is involved,” says the CEO, Monica Kar. The new features offer all users speed and flexibility when multiple signatures are required. When integrated with the new ‘review’ and ‘reply’ features in Acrobat 6.0, it turns the BFO PDF library into a powerful tool for automating document workflow.



About Big Faceless Organization: BFO is a leading global provider of Java based reporting solutions. Founded in 1998, BFO’s robust Java components include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF Library and Graph Library. Headquartered in the UK, BFO currently distributes to over 50 countries. The client portfolio includes global giants AT&T, JPMorgan, Hitachi, Toyota, Siemens, DHL, Athens 2004, KPMG, T-Mobile and Boeing.

