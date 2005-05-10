TurboScout.com Makes Web Searching 20 Times Faster

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2005 -- A 21 year-old undergraduate from Singapore launched TurboScout.com, a new search tool that helps Internet users to access and compare original results from over 90 search engines across 7 categories on a single web page, removing the hassle of retyping keywords into different search engines.



Comparing results from different search engines like Google, Yahoo, MSN Search, and Ask Jeeves is a common practice for many users. This is because different engines use different ranking methods and thus no single engine can give users exactly what they’re looking for.



“That’s where TurboScout.com comes in handy.” Says William Chee, founder of TurboScout.com. “Grown out of the frustration of typing and retyping keywords into different search engines, I decided to create an online search tool to get rid of these hassles and make such searching 20 times faster.”



“Users who visit http://www.turboscout.com only need to enter keywords once, and getting original results from different search engines is as simple as clicking the engine’s name. No more retyping keywords into different search engines.”



Search engine marketing firms also find TurboScout.com an invaluable tool for search engine optimization and finding out the rankings of their clients’ web sites in different engines.



Users who set their browser home page to their favorite site can even customize TurboScout.com to load together with their favorite web site. This way, users can have all the benefits of TurboScout.com and access to their favorite site at the same time.



In addition to web page search, TurboScout.com also helps users to find images, search encyclopedias, check out latest news, look for interesting blogs, find songs and videos, and even compare prices from major online retailers and auction sites.



With a growing number of users who search online, TurboScout.com is slated to become the preferred time-saving search tool for many across the globe.

