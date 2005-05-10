Abidia Wireless 3.0 released for eBay with support for Windows Mobile 5.0

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2005 -- Abidia, the leading provider of mobile phone and wireless handheld solutions for online auctions, today released Abidia Wireless 3.0 for Windows Mobile-based Pocket PC’s, Windows Mobile-based Smartphone’s, and Windows Mobile 5.0. Abidia Wireless is a mobile auction application for eBay, enabling effortless real-time access to eBay accounts and listings from eBay sites worldwide. The third generation technology features a convenient auction experience comparable to a personal computer in speed, presentation, and functionality; users are allowed to bid, search, browse, and monitor live auction listings from many eBay sites. Additionally, Abidia Wireless 3.0 offers a streamlined and improved interface allowing instant real-time access to eBay auction information.



“Abidia is very proud to be releasing support for Windows Mobile 5.0 with Microsoft for the launch of the new operating system.” said Mike Burch, CTO and General Manager of Abidia. “We have streamlined our interface to look better, work more efficiently, and use the powerful new aspects of Windows Mobile. Listening to our customers’ needs and habits drove our development and the creation of our simplified user interface.”



Abidia Wireless 3.0 is part of the Windows Mobile Application Showcase Demonstration at the Microsoft Embedded Developer Conference in Las Vegas May 9-12, 2005 in conjunction with the release of Windows Mobile 5.0.



Abidia Wireless 3.0 New Features



• Completed Auction Searching – Search completed items with Abidia Wireless.

• Quick Start Wizards – Designed to help users from the moment it is installed.

• On Device Registration – Register for an eBay account directly from your device.

• Full Screen Images – Full screen and thumbnail images of auction items.

• Auction Item Listings – You can read the item listings directly from your device.

• Simplified Folder Interface – New interface that provides ease of use and efficient access.

• Directional Pad Navigation – Easier to use, simple navigation from hardware buttons.

• Improved Status Reporting – Improved status of synchronizations and engine activities.

• New Plug-in Architecture – Abidia Wireless has support for use of the eBay API.

• Additional eBay Sites – Abidia Wireless now supports eBay India.

• Screen Rotation Support – Support for Tall, Square, and Wide modes on supported devices.

• Support for Hi-Res Devices – Images and interface elements are sharper and more defined.

• Support for Windows Mobile 5.0 – support for Windows Mobile 5.0 at its release.



Pricing and Availability

Abidia Wireless 3.0 is available now for as low as $3.49 per month with an annual subscription ($39.99 annually or $4.99 monthly). Registered users of previous versions can upgrade for $19.99, subscribers are entitled to a free upgrade. A fully functional 15 day trial version is also available for download. Abidia Wireless 3.0 is available directly from the Abidia Website at http://www.abidia.com or the Abidia Wapsite at http://wap.abidia.com.



About Abidia Wireless

Abidia Wireless enhances many eBay auction sites worldwide with effortless, anytime, anywhere, access via wireless handheld and mobile phone devices; featuring customizable real-time synchronization with an eBay account, wireless searching, cached browsing, wireless bidding, and the ability to effortlessly supervise auction listings on-the-go. Abidia Wireless is currently available for Windows Mobile-based Pocket PC’s, Windows Mobile-based Smartphone’s, and Windows Mobile 5.0 with support for Palm Powered devices, BlackBerry Wireless Handheld devices, Symbian Series 60 Platform, Symbian UIQ Platform, and Java enabled (J2ME) mobile phone and wireless device editions coming soon. Abidia Wireless can use network connections provided by WiFi (802.11x), Bluetooth, dialup Modems, ActiveSync, or data networks provided by carriers such as Cingular/AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint/Nextel, T-Mobile, Vodafone, O2, and many more. For more information please visit, http://www.abidia.com/products/wireless/.



About Abidia

Abidia is a privately held company founded in February 2002. Abidia is the worldwide market leader of online auction tools and services for mobile phones and wireless handheld devices for auction sites provided by eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), with software applications released for Windows Mobile, Palm OS, RIM Blackberry, Symbian OS, and J2ME. For more information please visit, http://www.abidia.com. O-Anywhere, Abidia Wireless, ‘Auction. Anywhere.’, and Abidia are trademarks or registered trademarks of Abidia. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, trade names, service marks and images mentioned and/or used herein belong to their respective owners.



