New Website Offers Affordable Kosher, Personalized Candy

Boone, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2010 -- Hospitality Mints (http://www.hospitalitymints.com), the leading manufacturer of custom wrapped dessert mints for the hospitality industry, launches www.PartySweets.com, the online store for affordable, kosher, personalized favors and themed wrappers with delicious candies inside.



Only www.PartySweets.com offers party planners affordable, kosher, personalized candy and themed wrappers with the finest quality mints inside. The easy to use online party store makes selecting the candy, wrapper and ink colors, font, and message, so much fun. As an added feature, party givers can also choose from hundreds of fantastic, in-stock themed wrappers for any occasion including baby showers, birthdays, holidays, weddings, and more.



Hospitality Mints created www.PartySweets.com to meet the growing needs of party planners searching for affordable kosher, personalized candy favors to make events unique and memorable. “We’ve heard time and time again that party planners want inexpensive ways to personalize their parties. So, applying our expertise of printing affordable, top quality wrappers with our delicious, kosher mints inside provides exactly what they want,” explained Allen Peterson, Hospitality Mints president.



About Hospitality Mints

In business since 1978, Hospitality Mints manufactures over six million mints and candies a day in its manufacturing facility in Boone, NC. The company serves more than 10,000 customers across food service, retail and ad specialty channels, reaching restaurants, hotels, resorts, businesses, events, and grocery and party store outlets. Hospitality Mints launched www.PartySweets.com to provide affordable kosher, personalized and themed candy to party planners across the country. www.PartySweets.com sells hundreds of themed wrappers for all occasions including 111 collegiate licensed candy. Join the party. Visit http://www.PartySweets.com.

