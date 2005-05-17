uCertify Launches Exam Simulation PrepKit for CIW E-Commerce Designer Exam 1D0-425

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2005 -- Exam 1D0-425 tests the candidate’s abilities to successfully implement standards, technologies and practices for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce models. The exam provides credit towards CIW Certified Instructor and Master CIW Designer certifications.



The uCertify PrepKit is an all-inclusive tool for the complete preparation of this significant exam. It encompasses 265 challenging questions, which include 85 quiz questions, contains 3 mock exams, and includes over 70 comprehensive study notes. uCertify’s highly experienced and certified team of authors has developed this PrepKit to expand and reinforce the candidate's knowledge of the technology. Candidates will find the knowledge gained from the use of this PrepKit to be useful and relevant even after passing the certification exam.



The PrepKit comes with uCertify’s unique PrepEngine to provide effective and realistic exam simulation. The recently upgraded PrepEngine uses features such as hotspots, build list and reorder, drag & drop, select and place, scenario-based questions, drop and connect, case studies etc. Tests can be customized according to individual’s needs, and detailed results of all tests can be reviewed. This helps the aspirants to prepare systematically and focus their preparation on areas crucial to their success.



Additional features of the PrepKit such as Tips and Tricks, Things to Practice, Technical Articles and fully illustrated, step-by-step instructions (How Tos…) eliminate the need for any other preparation aid and gives the students the confidence to pass the exam in a single attempt.



“There is great demand from educators and students for a comprehensive Internet certification program. The CIW program is clearly the leader, with an established base of over 10,000 certified individuals worldwide. The launch of this new PrepKit for the E-Commerce Designer Exam will provide thousands of new students the opportunity to achieve this highly recognized certification." Says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



All uCertify products come with free technical support by the company’s experts on a 24X7 basis and an unconditional pass guarantee. The company also provides free unlimited upgrades for a period of one year. More information about this PrepKit is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CIW/1D0-425.html



A detailed list of uCertify PrepKits for the CIW certification exams can be found at the company’s web site at http://www.ucertify.com



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is an innovative global leader in exam preparation solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. uCertify is committed to providing quality-training products for the information technology industry.





