Microsoft MCDST Exam (70-272): Pass the exam in the first attempt with uCertify PrepKit

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2005 -- uCertify, a leading provider of interactive exam simulation and training solutions, has announced the availability of the upgraded version of its PrepKit for exam 70-272 - Supporting Users and Troubleshooting Desktop Applications on a Microsoft Windows XP Operating System. This upgrade has become necessary due to recent changes in the Microsoft exam pattern for this exam.



Exam 70-272 is a core requirement for the Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician (MCDST) credential. With the release of this upgrade, uCertify has once again demonstrated its market leadership and its ability to keep pace with the changes in the exam pattern.



The upgraded PrepKit offers new features such as study notes, interactive quiz and final test etc. The number of questions has been increased to 328 including 130 quiz questions. Increased content will benefit students, as they will be able to learn more and practice better.



"It’s not just a bunch of questions and notes put together. We have developed the products after studying the requirements set by vendor as well as industry demand for job role based on the certification. The questions provided in the PrepKit are challenging and their explanation revolves around basic concept such as How, When and Why. Once you fully understand the key concepts behind the technology, it’s easier to excel in the exam." Says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



"We develop our products with the simple aim: Empower you with the knowledge so that you not only pass the exam easily but also demonstrate authority on the job.

Moreover, all uCertify products are backed with 100% money back guarantee. If you fail in first attempt, we will make full refund. No question asked." He added.



The MCDST certification exam requires students to demonstrate proficiency in installation, configuration and customization of desktop systems and software. Candidates preparing for Exam 70-272 should have a good knowledge of Configuring and troubleshooting applications, Resolving issues related to Usability and Application customization, Configuring and troubleshooting Connectivity for applications and Configuring application security.



Authored by experienced and certified IT and networking professionals, the uCertify PrepKit also gives students an option of customized and Adaptive Testing. The types of questions offered in the PrepKit include Hot Area, Drag and Drop, and Scenario Based besides the usual Multiple Choice type questions. This helps the students to practice and prepare for the real exam.



Detailed results with explanations for correct as well as incorrect answers are provided after every test, which help the students to discover their strengths and weaknesses and prepare accordingly.



Value added features of the upgraded PrepKit include Tips and Tricks, Things to Practice, Technical Articles and How tos… These resources give the students the confidence to cope with real world problems in their future career as a Desktop Support Technician.



More information about the uCertify PrepKit features can be found at: http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php



uCertify has also provided a free evaluation version of the upgraded PrepKit containing 30 free questions and limited number of study notes. The evaluation version can be downloaded from: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-272.html



About uCertify

uCertify is dedicated to providing high quality and cost effective certification training and preparation solutions to IT professional and those aiming to make a career in IT. Founded in 1996, uCertify, since it inception, has strived to maintain strict quality standards in developing its certification exam preparation Kits, and had given the students the latest and the best in certifications.



uCertify uses an experienced panel of full time certified technical writers and experts to develop the most comprehensive and realistic exam simulation and study notes and guides.



The company offers Exam preparation training Kits for the certification exams of Microsoft, CompTIA, Sun, CIW, Oracle and other leading vendors.



