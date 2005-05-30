Surveys show it's time to take charge of asthma - asthma relief is attainable!

One person dies every hour from an asthma attack. A survey released on World Asthma Day (May 3rd) reveals that people see asthma as frightening, debilitating and uncontrollable.



No matter what their asthma treatment, medication or symptoms many of the 300 million asthma sufferers in the world are desperate for relief from asthma.



The survey found that one in three patients felt their asthma stopped them socializing; one in five believed it damaged their career or studies; and seven in ten felt it stopped them enjoying physical activities like sports and dancing. Most believed asthma relief was not within their control.



The survey also found that many sufferers are not using their asthma medication correctly. Many are not aware of what they can do to achieve asthma relief.



Doctors say almost 90% of asthma related deaths could be prevented. Although there is no cure, there are ways to take charge of asthma. Doctors agree that the right information can reduce emergency room visits, lead to prevention of asthma symptoms, help reduce dependency on asthma medication and dramatically improve asthma relief.



There are ways to stop allergies triggering asthma. There are steps that can prevent exercise induced asthma. Occupational asthma can be avoided too. The problem is getting the correct information to those who suffer.





Education and communication are crucial to asthma control. Yet in a recent study by the Asthma Society of Canada only 17% of sufferers reported that their health care professional had discussed the benefits of an asthma action plan with them.



The poor communication works both ways. Two thirds of those surveyed suffer asthma symptoms weekly. One third suffer daily. Yet over 80% do not consult their doctor.



Karon Beattie is an asthma sufferer who decided to research her condition and communicate her findings. She found the best way to control asthma is through carefully choosing the most appropriate asthma treatment and medication, daily monitoring, following a personal asthma action plan and taking steps to reduce triggers.



To benefit other asthma sufferers she has compiled the best practical advice in a downloadable ebook and produced resources to help a sufferer monitor their condition and organise an asthma action plan.



For those who are interested to download the ebook can do so here:

http://www.health-and-medicine-sites.com/cure-asthma/



###