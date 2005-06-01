uCertify Launches upgraded Exam Simulation PrepKit for Sun's Java 2 Programmer Certification

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2005 -- uCertify, a market leader in certification exam preparation solutions, today launched its upgraded Exam Simulation PrepKit for Sun Exam CX-310-035 for SCJP certification.



According to Wilbur Allison, Product Manager, uCertify, “I am very confident that this fully upgraded PrepKit, with new questions and study notes, will help students preparing for the Java 2 Programmer Certification score even better.”



“In addition to the most realistic exam simulations and detailed study notes, the PrepKit includes several significant features that are sure to enthrall students. The most notable of them are fully interactive pop quiz and final test that elucidate concepts and test student’s preparedness for the real exams.” He adds.



The Sun Certified Programmer for the Java 2 Platform certification is a pre-requisite for the Sun Certified Developer for the Java 2 Platform (SCJD), the Sun Certified Web Component Developer for the J2EE Platform (SCWCD), the jCert Solution Developer and jCert Enterprise Developer programs, the Oracle Certified Solution Developer and Oracle Certified Enterprise Developer programs, and the Master CIW Enterprise Developer certification.



Exam CX 310-035 is for programmers experienced in using the basic syntax and structure of the Java programming language. The exam measures an individual’s ability to write code for declaration and access control, flow control, assertions and exception handling. Other objectives are Garbage collection, language fundamentals, operators, overloading, Overriding, Runtime Type and Object Orientation, Threads, Fundamental Classes in the java.lang package and the collections framework.



Coupled with the recently upgraded PrepEngine, the PrepKit provides 5 full-length exam simulations, containing 285 questions, 150 pop quiz questions and above 85 comprehensive study notes. Highly customized and randomized tests are also available to adapt the PrepKit according to the needs of a specific user. Progress and weak areas can be identified through detailed score report with explanations for the correct as well as incorrect answers.



Highly experienced and certified authors at uCertify have also included a detailed study plan with Tips & tricks and Things to practice, to maximize learning and save valuable preparation time. Articles on important technical aspects and fully illustrated How Tos… make this uCertify PrepKit an all-inclusive preparation tool for the SCJP certification.



uCertify provides 24/7 support to all the registered users of their PrepKit. Users can always have access to the newest version of the PrepKit, as the company offers free unlimited upgrades for a period of one year.



Pricing and Availability



All uCertify products can be downloaded from the company’s Website at http://www.ucertify.com. The price range varies from US$ 39.99 to US$ 79.99, depending upon the product user purchases. The company provides an unconditional test pass guarantee on all its products, which entitles a user the full refund of his money, if he fails the exam in the first attempt.



More information and a free to download version of this PrepKit is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-035.html



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for certification exams of all the major IT vendors. uCertify products provide certification candidates a complete coverage of exam objectives with extremely realistic practice tests, comprehensive study notes and guides and other value added features to help them to excel in the exams.



The continuously growing range of uCertify products include Exam Simulation PrepKits and Collections (a PrepKit bundle for a specific certification) for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.





