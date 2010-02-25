YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2010 -- Forty-nine outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA of Silicon Valley, May 20, 2010 at the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA of Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “The talent of the women nominees was again extraordinary. I keep them in high regard because they truly are the best of the best. We are thrilled to have so many wonderful top sponsors for the event this year.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA of Silicon Valley.
Twenty-six years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women in industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, defense, communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Company Representative will both receive a TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.
Top sponsors for the 2010 TWIN Awards dinner include: Marvell Semiconductors, Presenting Sponsor; IBM Corporation, Honoree Luncheon Sponsor; KLA-Tencor, Reception Sponsor; Gilead Sciences, Inc., Commemorative Awards Sponsor; Xilinx, Inc., Participating Sponsor.
Funds generated through the TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. Serving nearly 24,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, family services and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 100 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.
2010 HONOREES
Laura Adint, CRM Program Director, Sales Operations, Xilinx, Inc.
Lynette Apen, Dean, Nursing and Allied Health, Evergreen Valley College
Eva Benitez, Ph.D., Director of Product Support, KLA-Tencor Corporation
Cathy Benko, Managing Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP
Mary Ann Bianco, Vice President, Customer Services Management, Oracle Corporation
Cathy Boone, Global Marketing and Government Relations, Solar, Applied Materials
Gianna Bosko, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, XenoPort, Inc.
Karen Burns, VP of Tax, NVIDIA
Patricia Chantler, Partner, Sensiba San Filippo LLP
Grace Chen, Principal System Design Engineer, KLA-Tencor Corporation
Kathryn Crankshaw, Sr. Director, Program Management, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Weili Dai, Co-Founder, Vice President and General Manager, Marvell
Barbara Donaldson, Vice President, Real Estate and Facilities, Synopsys, Inc.
Kimberly Ellis, Public Affairs Director, Kaiser Permanente
Sondra Ewing, Director, Program Performance Management, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company
Sue Flanagan, Cheif Operating Officer, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
Susan Frank, Executive Vice President, The Better World Group
Genevieve Haldeman, VP, Worldwide Corporation Communications, Symantec Corporation
Pam Hedblad, CPA, Partner/Principal, Abbott, Stringham & Lynch
Shyh-Mei Ho, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Silicon Valley Lab
Susan Hubbard, Vice President, Investor Relations, Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Pamela Jacobs, Assistant Town Manager, Town of Los Gatos
Trudy Johnson, MA, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Judy Joice, VP Corporate QA, DURECT Corporation
Aglaia Kong, VP, Fellow, Symantec Corporation
Candi Kristoffersen, Director of Business Operations for Bevel Clean Unit, Lam Research Corporation
Denia Leal, Director of Human Resources, San Jose Water Company
Marina Levinson, Sr. VP and Chief Information Officer, NetApp
Catherine Liu, CEO and President, Applied Expert Systems, Inc.
Neda Mansoorian, Partner and Chief Legal Officer, McManis Faulkner
Elaine Nelson, MD FACEP, Medical Director, ER, Regional Medical Ctr of SJ, CA Emergency Physicians
Lena Nicolaides, Chief Technology Supply Executive, KLA-Tencor Corporation
Christine Pae, Senior Director, Product Development, BMC Software
Rebecca Pinto, Sr. Director of Marketing, Corporate Group, KLA-Tencor Corporation
Dulce Ponceleon, Manager, Content Protection Competency Center, IBM Almaden Research Center
Vicky Reader, VP of Operations, InnVision the Way Home
Aimee Reedy, VP of Planning and Evaluation, The Health Trust
Deanna Santana, Deputy City Manager, City of San Jose
Rhonda Shantz, Sr Director- Global Brand, Marketing Comm & PR, Symantec Corporation
Debora Shoquist, VP Operations, NVIDIA
Shyamali Singhal, MD, Medical Director, Cancer Center, El Camino Hospital
Pamela Stacks, Associate VP, Graduate Studies and Research, San Jose State University
Tamara Stafford, Director of Education, El Camino Hospital
Dana Stevens, RN BSN MHA, Diector of Quality Management, Good Samaritan Hospital
Suchitra Subrahmanyan, Director, Strategy and Marketing, Applied Materials
Jennifer Taylor, Director, Product Management, Adobe Systems Incorporated
Kristine Tueller, Multi Function Engineer & Science Senior Manager, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.
Linda Yoshino, Client Executive, IBM North San Jose
Ruoyi Zhou, Ph.D., Manager, Services Infrastructure and Management, IBM Almaden Research Center
