YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2010 -- Forty-nine outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA of Silicon Valley, May 20, 2010 at the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA of Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “The talent of the women nominees was again extraordinary. I keep them in high regard because they truly are the best of the best. We are thrilled to have so many wonderful top sponsors for the event this year.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA of Silicon Valley.



Twenty-six years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women in industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, defense, communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Company Representative will both receive a TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.



Top sponsors for the 2010 TWIN Awards dinner include: Marvell Semiconductors, Presenting Sponsor; IBM Corporation, Honoree Luncheon Sponsor; KLA-Tencor, Reception Sponsor; Gilead Sciences, Inc., Commemorative Awards Sponsor; Xilinx, Inc., Participating Sponsor.



Funds generated through the TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. Serving nearly 24,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, family services and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 100 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.



2010 HONOREES

Laura Adint, CRM Program Director, Sales Operations, Xilinx, Inc.

Lynette Apen, Dean, Nursing and Allied Health, Evergreen Valley College

Eva Benitez, Ph.D., Director of Product Support, KLA-Tencor Corporation

Cathy Benko, Managing Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Mary Ann Bianco, Vice President, Customer Services Management, Oracle Corporation

Cathy Boone, Global Marketing and Government Relations, Solar, Applied Materials

Gianna Bosko, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, XenoPort, Inc.

Karen Burns, VP of Tax, NVIDIA

Patricia Chantler, Partner, Sensiba San Filippo LLP

Grace Chen, Principal System Design Engineer, KLA-Tencor Corporation

Kathryn Crankshaw, Sr. Director, Program Management, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Weili Dai, Co-Founder, Vice President and General Manager, Marvell

Barbara Donaldson, Vice President, Real Estate and Facilities, Synopsys, Inc.

Kimberly Ellis, Public Affairs Director, Kaiser Permanente

Sondra Ewing, Director, Program Performance Management, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Sue Flanagan, Cheif Operating Officer, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Susan Frank, Executive Vice President, The Better World Group

Genevieve Haldeman, VP, Worldwide Corporation Communications, Symantec Corporation

Pam Hedblad, CPA, Partner/Principal, Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

Shyh-Mei Ho, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Silicon Valley Lab

Susan Hubbard, Vice President, Investor Relations, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pamela Jacobs, Assistant Town Manager, Town of Los Gatos

Trudy Johnson, MA, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Judy Joice, VP Corporate QA, DURECT Corporation

Aglaia Kong, VP, Fellow, Symantec Corporation

Candi Kristoffersen, Director of Business Operations for Bevel Clean Unit, Lam Research Corporation

Denia Leal, Director of Human Resources, San Jose Water Company

Marina Levinson, Sr. VP and Chief Information Officer, NetApp

Catherine Liu, CEO and President, Applied Expert Systems, Inc.

Neda Mansoorian, Partner and Chief Legal Officer, McManis Faulkner

Elaine Nelson, MD FACEP, Medical Director, ER, Regional Medical Ctr of SJ, CA Emergency Physicians

Lena Nicolaides, Chief Technology Supply Executive, KLA-Tencor Corporation

Christine Pae, Senior Director, Product Development, BMC Software

Rebecca Pinto, Sr. Director of Marketing, Corporate Group, KLA-Tencor Corporation

Dulce Ponceleon, Manager, Content Protection Competency Center, IBM Almaden Research Center

Vicky Reader, VP of Operations, InnVision the Way Home

Aimee Reedy, VP of Planning and Evaluation, The Health Trust

Deanna Santana, Deputy City Manager, City of San Jose

Rhonda Shantz, Sr Director- Global Brand, Marketing Comm & PR, Symantec Corporation

Debora Shoquist, VP Operations, NVIDIA

Shyamali Singhal, MD, Medical Director, Cancer Center, El Camino Hospital

Pamela Stacks, Associate VP, Graduate Studies and Research, San Jose State University

Tamara Stafford, Director of Education, El Camino Hospital

Dana Stevens, RN BSN MHA, Diector of Quality Management, Good Samaritan Hospital

Suchitra Subrahmanyan, Director, Strategy and Marketing, Applied Materials

Jennifer Taylor, Director, Product Management, Adobe Systems Incorporated

Kristine Tueller, Multi Function Engineer & Science Senior Manager, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.

Linda Yoshino, Client Executive, IBM North San Jose

Ruoyi Zhou, Ph.D., Manager, Services Infrastructure and Management, IBM Almaden Research Center



About the YWCA of Silicon Valley

The mission of the YWCA is to empower women, children and their families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. We serve nearly 24,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and have provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. We are located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112.



For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.

