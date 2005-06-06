New Interactive Forums for Research & Higher Education

The start-up company academici Ltd., has launched the first networking platform exclusive to higher education and scientific research at www.academici.ac. This new community is free to join and already unites thousands of stake holders from research & higher education in over 120 countries, allowing for discussions and the exchange of ideas with a high degree of specialization across disciplinary, geographical, political and economical boundaries.



Prof Dr Markus Vinzent (University of Birmingham), one of the founders of academici, states “Academici provides a community building platform uniting those who write about findings with those who do research or teach and people who finance research.” Examples of such communities are the forums on e-learning, Cytology, Communication & Media, Social Networking, Humanities and the Press Community. These hubs allow academics and business people to create networking and human resource communities.



Notes for editors about academici Ltd.



academici Ltd is a privately funded company registered in England & Wales. It operates an online community for academics and scientists, improving communication across disciplines and across borders. The platform also offers links and forums with a number of free services useful to academics.



Leading academics and scientists are now joining ‘academici. The Virtual Academy’ at www.academici.ac. The University Communications boards on the new “academici Press Community” which launched this week at https://www.academici.com/net/press/ provide a platform to exchange relevant information between research & higher education and the scientific and business press. As a journalist academici invites you to join through this link: http://www.academici.com/go/invuid/ContactHub_Press. No charges, no obligations.





For press enquiries:



The Management Team:



Prof Dr Markus Vinzent is H.G. Wood Professor at the University of Birmingham. He holds a Doctorate from the Ludwig Maxilian’s University in Munich with his Habilitation at the University of Heidelberg. Prof Dr Vinzent’s research interests cover Social Networking; Intercultural Communication; Diversity Management; Management in Higher Education (including Rankings, Benchmarking, Bologna Process); International Human Resource Management, Post-post modern Critical Theory; History of Cultural Encounters in Europe; Philosophy of Religion and Culture. Prof Vinzent counts on many years of experience in the field of higher education marketing and graduate recruitment. He has been called one of the leading visionaries in connecting higher education to business. He is a founder and Director of academici Ltd.





Sirfraz Ahmed is a British businessman and philanthrophist. Ahmed maintains several care homes for the some members of our society in greatest need of care. He is one of the three founders and Managing Directors of academici Ltd.





Klaas Brumann is an economist (Lic Eco) from the Universidad Regiomontana, Mexico. Brumann is currently undertaking postgraduate research in ‘online social networking for business’ at the University of Liverpool. Brumann has set-up and run technology and service companies in Mexico, the USA, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland and Britain. He lives in Cambridge, UK and has many years of experience in international business development in software, digital photo processing, media and internet businesses serving distinguished international blue chips like Canon, Compaq, FotoInsight Ltd http://www.fotoinsight.com, HP, NEC Packard Bell, Xerox.



