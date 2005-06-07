uCertify upgrades Exam Simulation PrepKit for MCSE 2003 exam (70-296)

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2005 -- uCertify, a leading IT certification exams preparation and training solutions provider, has upgraded its Exam Simulation PrepKit for the MCSE 2003 exam (70-296).



Microsoft’s Exam 70-296 is available only to the current MCSE 2000 certified professionals, who want to validate their skills on Windows Server 2003. The exam provides these professionals a core credit towards the MCSE 2003 certification. Exam 70-296 requires these professional show expertise with changes to DNS, group policies, trusts and permissions, IPSec and VPNs, Active Directory maintenance and recovery, and Certificate Services.



The fully upgraded PrepKit now comes with 4 mock tests that simulate the real exam in nature and difficulty. These tests provide 315 extremely realistic questions and 120+ detailed study notes. Tests can also be customized according to individual needs, with the option of taking them in learn mode and test mode. The PrepKit also provides Diagnostic and Adaptive testing. A detailed performance report is provided after each test, with exhaustive explanations for both the correct and incorrect answers. Candidates can even add their comments about each test, which can be viewed at a later time to keep track of their progress.



New features of the PrepKit include fully interactive pop quiz that helps the candidates to learn the technical terms, concepts and definitions etc., that are essential for the real exams. The candidates can set their own time for the quiz, and can even set the time allowed for each questions to appear. Customized pop quizzes can also be created, by selecting the topics and number of questions, for each topic, so that the candidates can prepare for the real exam quickly and effectively.



“The upgraded PrepKit fully adheres to the recent changes in the Microsoft exam pattern. Microsoft has included new types of questions such as “hot area”, “active screen”, “drag and drop”, and “build list and reorder”, “create a tree”, and simulations. With the release of this upgrade, the aspirants can now get themselves familiarized with these new types of questions and can overcome the fear and anxiety about the new exam pattern.” Says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



“This upgrade further strengthens uCertify’s commitment to provide the latest and the best in IT certifications. uCertify continuously upgrades its products for the benefit of the students preparing for different certification exams. I strongly believe that this upgrade serves its purpose to provide the students an effective and efficient means of passing this Microsoft exam.” Mark adds.



The PrepKit comes with no risk money back guarantee. If the aspirant does not pass the exam in a single attempt, he can get full refund of his money.



A free to download version of this PrepKit, with limited number of questions and study notes is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-296.html



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is an innovative global leader in exam preparation solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. uCertify is committed to providing quality-training products for the information technology industry.



