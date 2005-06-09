Solinus Launches MailFoundry 2100 Affordable Anti-Spam Appliance

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2005 --GREEN BAY, WI -- 05/02/2005 -- Solinus, the world's leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions, today announced the newest addition to its MailFoundry line of anti-spam email security appliances -- the MailFoundry 2100. Priced at only $1,999*, with no per-user fees and enterprise-class performance to handle up to 5,000 users, MailFoundry 2100 offers IT professionals the ultimate tool for email security and management.



"The MailFoundry 2100 anti-spam appliance makes it possible for business of all sizes to add world-class human intelligence based anti-spam to their organization," said David C. Troup, Founder and CEO of Solinus. "Businesses no longer have to sacrifice features when choosing an anti-spam product. The MailFoundry 2100 includes all the features of its larger siblings."



All MailFoundry anti-spam appliances are powered by Solinus' MessageIQ email scanning engine, a human intelligence driven technology which blocks up to 99% of spam and 100% of known viruses with a near zero false-positive rate. Solinus has a team of human editors who review spam attacks in real-time and create Spam Profiles designed to block specific spam without creating false positives. These updates are automatically distributed to MailFoundry appliances worldwide every five minutes.



The MailFoundry 2100 is available worldwide to distributors and resellers. "The MailFoundry 2100 represents great value for resellers who are looking to expand their business footprint into new customers," remarked Troup. "We've gotten excellent feedback from our resellers worldwide who are excited about the MailFoundry 2100 opening new markets for them."



Pricing and Availability



Solinus has begun taking orders for the MailFoundry 2100 with customer delivery beginning on May 12, 2005. The MailFoundry 2100 can be ordered online at www.mailfoundry.com, by calling 1-888-302-6245 or through an authorized MailFoundry reseller.



About Solinus



Solinus, Inc., based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the world's leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions. Solinus' anti-spam solutions include the MailFoundry family of affordable network appliances; InboxGenius, an online anti-spam service for small businesses and HostMail, an enterprise powered email hosting services.



Solinus can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), or on the Web at www.solinus.com.



* Pricing listed is for the North American version. International pricing may vary.



Solinus, MailFoundry and MessageIQ are trademarks of Solinus, Inc.



