Smart PC Solutions, LLC.

Smart PC - make your PC error-free and more efficient!



June 27, 2005



For Immediate Release



Contact: Alexander Rodichev



102-15 62 Avenue 2 floor

Forest Hills, NY 11375

USA

Fax: +1 206 350 4899

E-mail: alex@smartpctools.com

WWW: http://www.smartpctools.com

By a few easy steps you can make your PC run faster, cleaner and error-free with the help of a new system tool – Smart PC. The software fixes stubborn errors, cleans-up space-wasting junk and debris making your PC more efficient and reliable. Special features of the new software ensure your personal privacy while surfing through the Web and protect your PC from information theft.

And your benefits are:

Fix up your PC!



You can fix your computer by yourself. Use the software to detect, diagnose and repair all types of PC problems. Regular use of the software will keep your computer running smooth and error-free without system failures



Clean up your PC!



Normal operation of your PC generates lots of junk files some of which contain private information. The software easily detects useless junk and safely removes it reclaiming valuable disk space, ensuring personal privacy and security.



Optimize your PC!



Do you want to make your computer more powerful? The software can drastically quicken Window’s startup time and the performance of all applications.



Protect against Identity Theft



Operations you perform with your computer are recorded and may be exposed to unauthorized disclosure without your knowledge. The Ensure Personal Privacy tool helps you to maintain your personal privacy while surfing through the Web and protect your PC from information theft.

Smart PC has 3 operation modes: Quick, Normal and Full varying from basic functionalities to professional one. Smart PC allows you to make undo of any repairs so that you can easily recover any changes.

Are you ready to set up your computer on a proper mode in a blink of an eye?

Our updated and improved edition of Smart PC runs on Windows 95/98/NT/2000/ME/XP. This latest title has a free trial download available to the public at http://www.smartpctools.com



# # #

Evaluation Copy Available on Request

