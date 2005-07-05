For Immediate Release 2005-07-04

Contact: Mike Fullerton (403) 258-0585

Press Release: Clipboard Magic 4.0 Released

CyberMatrix Corporation has released version 4.00 of Clipboard Magic, a free Windows Clipboard

extender. This latest release contains several important new features. Clip lists can now be stored

in folders to allow better clip organization. Clips can be moved around the clip grid using mouse

drag and drop. Support for XP themes has also been added.

If you spend a lot of time cutting and pasting repetitive text, Clipboard Magic can greatly

improve your productivity. By default any text copied to the Windows Clipboard is automatically

stored in Clipboard Magic. The text can range from a single line to several pages. At the click of

the mouse any item is automatically copied back to the Windows Clipboard allowing you to paste the

text in any Windows compatible document. Features include text drag and drop between other Windows

applications, search and replace, series paste hotkeys and clip sorting. Clipboard Magic also has

multi-language capabilities.

Clipboard Magic runs on Windows 95, NT 4.0, 98, 2000, ME, XP and 2003. System requirements: 486, 8

MB RAM and 2 MB hard disk space.

Clipboard Magic is free. The latest version can be obtained free of charge from

http://www.cyber-matrix.com.