For Immediate Release 2005-07-04
Contact: Mike Fullerton (403) 258-0585
Press Release: Clipboard Magic 4.0 Released
CyberMatrix Corporation has released version 4.00 of Clipboard Magic, a free Windows Clipboard
extender. This latest release contains several important new features. Clip lists can now be stored
in folders to allow better clip organization. Clips can be moved around the clip grid using mouse
drag and drop. Support for XP themes has also been added.
If you spend a lot of time cutting and pasting repetitive text, Clipboard Magic can greatly
improve your productivity. By default any text copied to the Windows Clipboard is automatically
stored in Clipboard Magic. The text can range from a single line to several pages. At the click of
the mouse any item is automatically copied back to the Windows Clipboard allowing you to paste the
text in any Windows compatible document. Features include text drag and drop between other Windows
applications, search and replace, series paste hotkeys and clip sorting. Clipboard Magic also has
multi-language capabilities.
Clipboard Magic runs on Windows 95, NT 4.0, 98, 2000, ME, XP and 2003. System requirements: 486, 8
MB RAM and 2 MB hard disk space.
Clipboard Magic is free. The latest version can be obtained free of charge from