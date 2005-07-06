For Immediate Release 2005-07-06
Contact: Mike Fullerton (403) 258-0585
Press Release: CyberMatrix Point of Sale v2 Released
CyberMatrix
Corporation has released version 2 of CyberMatrix Point of Sale, an
easy to use Windows-based retail sales management application. This
latest release contains several important new features. The software
now has an open-ended item feature for entering unusual items that do
not have set price codes. A work in progress feature has been added.
There is also now a punch in/out employee time clock feature.
Businesses that sell goods, services or a combination of the two can
benefit from using CyberMatrix Point of Sale. Retail store chains can
install a server application to share and synchronize data between the
different stores. CyberMatrix Point of Sale features inventory tracking
and an optional server to maintain common data for multiple stores. The
custom reporting feature allows the modification of existing reports
and new report creation. The inventory tracking feature records exactly
what stock is on hand and indicates when re-orders are necessary.
CyberMatrix Point of Sale is designed to run on an ordinary Windows PC
with a receipt printer. A keyboard intercept bar code scanner and cash
tray are optional.
CyberMatrix Point of Sale runs on Windows 95, 98, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP
and 2003 Server. System requirements: Pentium, 64 Mb RAM and 20 Mb hard
disk space. The server application requires at least 512 MB RAM.
CyberMatrix Point of Sale costs $300 (US) for a single-seat license.
The CyberMatrix Point of Sale server costs $1000 (US) for a single
license. Multi-seat and site licenses are available.
Time-limited trial versions can be obtained free of charge from cyber-matrix.com.
For more information, contact:
CyberMatrix Corporation, Inc.
P.O. Box 76081
240 70 Shawville Blvd SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2Y 2Z0
Phone: (403) 258-0585
Toll free: 1-888-664-0383 (U.S. and Canada)
Fax: (403) 258-0589
###
Evaluation Copy Available on Request