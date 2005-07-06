For Immediate Release 2005-07-06

Contact: Mike Fullerton (403) 258-0585

Press Release: CyberMatrix Point of Sale v2 Released



CyberMatrix

Corporation has released version 2 of CyberMatrix Point of Sale, an

easy to use Windows-based retail sales management application. This

latest release contains several important new features. The software

now has an open-ended item feature for entering unusual items that do

not have set price codes. A work in progress feature has been added.

There is also now a punch in/out employee time clock feature.



Businesses that sell goods, services or a combination of the two can

benefit from using CyberMatrix Point of Sale. Retail store chains can

install a server application to share and synchronize data between the

different stores. CyberMatrix Point of Sale features inventory tracking

and an optional server to maintain common data for multiple stores. The

custom reporting feature allows the modification of existing reports

and new report creation. The inventory tracking feature records exactly

what stock is on hand and indicates when re-orders are necessary.

CyberMatrix Point of Sale is designed to run on an ordinary Windows PC

with a receipt printer. A keyboard intercept bar code scanner and cash

tray are optional.



CyberMatrix Point of Sale runs on Windows 95, 98, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP

and 2003 Server. System requirements: Pentium, 64 Mb RAM and 20 Mb hard

disk space. The server application requires at least 512 MB RAM.

CyberMatrix Point of Sale costs $300 (US) for a single-seat license.

The CyberMatrix Point of Sale server costs $1000 (US) for a single

license. Multi-seat and site licenses are available.

Time-limited trial versions can be obtained free of charge from cyber-matrix.com.





For more information, contact:



CyberMatrix Corporation, Inc.



P.O. Box 76081

240 70 Shawville Blvd SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2Y 2Z0



Phone: (403) 258-0585



Toll free: 1-888-664-0383 (U.S. and Canada)



Fax: (403) 258-0589





http://www.cyber-matrix.com



###

Evaluation Copy Available on Request