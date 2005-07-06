A new cutting-edge technology allows creating User Interfaces (dashboards) in half an hour

Instrumentation Model Kit is the only product on the market of instrumentation components which contains more than 130 ready-made instruments and an extensive package of 3D skins allowing to create real-life User Interfaces that seem to be touchable. This product encourages developers, even those without specific art skills, to build ProgressBars, Meters, Dials, Sliders, Gauges, Odometers, Thermometers, Switches and any other specific controls either relying on the pre-developed templates or creating unique controls from nothing.



Instrumentation Model Kit is a unique solution in the field of instrumentation and graphic components for .NET specially developed to significantly simplify and optimize the process of User Interface development.

The package contains full featured Graphics Editor allowing you to design your own controls. It can be both common controls such as ProgressBars, Meters, Dials, Sliders, Gauges, Odometers, Thermometers, Switches etc. and industry-specific components: Manipulators, Scales, Special-purpose Devices and many others.

At the same time it is not necessary to create new controls starting from nothing – a rich library of ready-made components prepared by our designers is included in the package.



The elements you create can arbitrarily combine drawing primitives, bitmapped images and specialized elements (such as scales and sliders). The setting of controls’ appearance is simplified by means of controls styles utilization. Elaborate interactive objects’ action can be assigned without a single line of code.



This product allows you to use hundreds of visual components. This is much more than other similar products offer all together. Moreover, you don’t need to look for a new product or code in case you need to create a new graphic control. You simply launch the Graphics Editor, allowing you to design new visual components having unique look and functionality by means of only a few mouse clicks. It will take just a few minutes to design a new visual component.



Instrumentation Model Kit can help you save your time while creating a unique and reliable graphical interface no matter what type of product you are developing.



This extraordinary product makes boring and tiresome activity of User Interface development interesting and enthralling. It allows you to involve all your imagination and make your application interface really unique and attractive.



“Instrumentation Model Kit can help you meet any of your clients’ requirements,” said Eugene Akinshin, Ph. D., director of 9Rays.Net development department, “Now you can build the exact control your client would like to obtain regardless of an industry your application is related to. You will not have to design controls developed by the third party vendors. You can make application interface be intuitively understandable for your client, using graphic components that were engineered specially for this application”.



The commercial value of the product, which was created with the use of Instrumentation Model Kit, is significantly increased due to the effective interface distinguishing your application from other competitors. The use this software will help you reduce your time to market your own programs.

You can be confident the choice of Instrumentation Model Kit will yield improved productivity and cost savings in all your products development efforts.



Pricing

Instrumentation Model Kit 1.0 runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/NT4.x/2003. It is available as royalty free three Licensing options: Windows Forms, Web Forms, Professional (WinForms + WebForms). The cost starts at $750 (USD).



Company information

Founded in 2001, 9Rays.Net has gained wide experience on the tools and components market, developing high-quality products for the following platforms: Microsoft .NET (Windows.Forms and ASP.Net), Borland Delphi, C++ Builder, and ActiveX. The company's primary product focus is on development of .Net tools and components compatible with Visual Studio .Net, C# Builder, Delphi.Net and other IDEs for .Net Framework.

