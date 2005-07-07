DevPlanner Became the Top Rated Productivity Application on Tucows.

Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2005 -- Many registered and evaluating users already highly appreciated DevPlanner as a number one tool for personal planning and self organizing booster. This happens because people who know ways to become organized and productive contributed their knowledge and real life experience as valuable suggestions for DevPlanner. "I've being using DevPlanner for a while now (1 year). What would be an invaluable feature would be to add…" – started Christian Crowhurst his feature request. More and more suggestions incorporated into DevPlanner, more and more useful it becomes for community of organized people.



For a successful life of DevPlanner many software download sites, including GeekFiles, GoldDownload, FileTransit, already provided the highest rating for the application. DevPlanner built in good traditions of Windows development, it supports all Windows desktop platforms since Windows 95, and it looks good, especially on Windows XP.



There are few most important features what people liked in DevPlanner. Alexander Fedorenko, author of DevPlanner, shared his view on features what bring DevPlanner to success: "First of all, users liked DevPlanner for simplicity and possibility to easily manage tasks, their daily schedules and deadlines. Of course, many customers bought DevPlanner because they can save time on weekly reports and timesheets. Just few mouse clicks and DevPlanner will generate it from planning data."



DevPlanner is continuously improving and developers are sensitive for new suggestions via community forum at http://www.devplanner.net. The product incorporates new useful features at least monthly.



The full version of DevPlanner available for 30 days free at http://www.devplanner.com or http://www.devplanner.org.



About Fedorenko Company

Fedorenko is an independent software development and consulting company. Our competences are time management and productivity tools and technologies.