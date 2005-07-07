X2Net Recent Documents ensures you will never lose track of a file again

X2Net Limited announces the release of X2Net Recent Documents V2.0, the

latest version of their popular file and document tracking utility for

Windows.

An extension to Windows Explorer, X2Net Recent Documents keeps track of

documents as you use them, much like the Recent Documents item on the

Start Menu in Windows itself. But that is where the similarity ends.

Unlike the standard Windows Recent Documents offering X2Net Recent

Documents provides the ability to subsequently find and open those

documents in a whole host of useful ways.

X2Net Recent Documents actually appears inside Windows Explorer itself,

much like My Documents, My Computer and My Network Places do. Opening

the X2Net Recent Documents node in Explorer presents you with a variety

of ways to find the document you are looking for. You can find

documents by date (Today, Yesterday, Last Week etc.); by application

(Word, Excel, Photoshop etc.); by type (music, pictures etc); and even

by categories that you define yourself. Once installed all this

tracking and categorization happens completely automatically as you

work with your documents.

You could categorize documents by client for example, or maybe by

general use, for example having a category that contained different

types of account related documents. A single document can appear in

multiple categories, so a spreadsheet you created to accompany the

accounts of one of your clients could appear in the application/excel

category, in a category specifically for that client and in your

accounting category too, as well as automatically appearing in a

category related to the date you last accessed it.

Full integration with Windows Explorer means that X2Net Recent

Documents even appears inside the standard Windows File Open dialogs.

You can now find and open documents by type, by date last referenced

and by categories you have defined yourself.

Useful to anybody who uses Microsoft Windows, X2Net Recent Documents

brings an additional and more productive way of working to the Windows

File System, saving time and avoiding the frustration of being unable

to remember where on your hard drive you saved that important document.

X2Net Recent Documents will run on Windows 95, 98, ME, NT4, 2000, XP or Server 2003.

X2Net Recent Documents is priced at 19.99 US Dollars plus any applicable taxes.

A fully functional evaluation version, screenshots and more information are available from http://www.x2net.com/recentdocuments.