SSmartSync Software Announces OEM Agreement with Netgear Inc.

12th July, 2005

Santa Clara, CA

SmartSync Software, leading backup and synchronization solutions

developer, announces an OEM agreement with Netgear, Inc., a worldwide

provider of technologically advanced, branded networking products. Under

the agreement, SmartSync Software's main product SmartSync Pro will be

bundled with Netgear's Storage Central, a network data storage solution.

SmartSync Pro is a full-featured tool to back up and synchronize data to

virtually every possible medium: from Flash drive or CD/DVD to network

volumes and even through e-mail transfers.

SmartSync Pro is intended for broad range of individual and corporate PC

users interested in utilizing the latest technologies to implement the

powerful and yet very easy-to-use backup and data synchronization system

over the enterprise or as a bridge between home and office computers.

SmartSync Pro has been mentioned by The Wall Street Journal as one of

the most reliable and flexible backup and synchronization software.

Netgear's Storage Central is a low cost, high performance network data

storage solution. Customers will now be able to easily share disk drives

and access them from any networked device. Storage Central will stream

multiple high definition films, music and access personal files

simultaneously over wired and wireless networks.

The storage solution accommodates up to two standard IDE hard drives of

any size. Hard drives can be subdivided into multiple drives for easy

segmentation and storage of data, while data mirroring is accomplished

through SmartSync Pro to ensure the safe back-up of information.

"As one of the leading and most trusted retail brands, Netgear is

ideally suited to bring our backup and synchronization solution to home

networking consumers, and we are excited about having SmartSync Pro as

part of the Netgear product family," - said Dmitry Sitnikov, the CEO of

SmartSync Software.

About SmartSync Software

SmartSync Software was founded in 2000 as a small team of developers. As

the result of company growth more specialists were attracted bringing

the latest technologies to ensure SmartSync takes the lead on the

market. Innovative development and marketing approach allowed the

company to establish reputation of quality backup and synchronization

software solutions provider.

For further information, please visit: www.smsync.com

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (Nasdaq: NTGR) designs technologically advanced, branded

networking products that address the specific needs of small and medium

business and home users. The company's suite of over 100 products

enables users to share Internet access, peripherals, files, digital

multimedia content and applications among multiple personal computers

and other Internet-enabled devices. NETGEAR is headquartered in Santa

Clara , Calif. For more information, visit the company's Web site at

www.netgear.com.

# # #

