SSmartSync Software Announces OEM Agreement with Netgear Inc.

12th July, 2005
Santa Clara, CA
SmartSync Software, leading backup and synchronization solutions
developer, announces an OEM agreement with Netgear, Inc., a worldwide
provider of technologically advanced, branded networking products. Under
the agreement, SmartSync Software's main product SmartSync Pro will be
bundled with Netgear's Storage Central, a network data storage solution.
SmartSync Pro is a full-featured tool to back up and synchronize data to
virtually every possible medium: from Flash drive or CD/DVD to network
volumes and even through e-mail transfers.
SmartSync Pro is intended for broad range of individual and corporate PC
users interested in utilizing the latest technologies to implement the
powerful and yet very easy-to-use backup and data synchronization system
over the enterprise or as a bridge between home and office computers.
SmartSync Pro has been mentioned by The Wall Street Journal as one of
the most reliable and flexible backup and synchronization software.
Netgear's Storage Central is a low cost, high performance network data
storage solution. Customers will now be able to easily share disk drives
and access them from any networked device. Storage Central will stream
multiple high definition films, music and access personal files
simultaneously over wired and wireless networks.
The storage solution accommodates up to two standard IDE hard drives of
any size. Hard drives can be subdivided into multiple drives for easy
segmentation and storage of data, while data mirroring is accomplished
through SmartSync Pro to ensure the safe back-up of information.
"As one of the leading and most trusted retail brands, Netgear is
ideally suited to bring our backup and synchronization solution to home
networking consumers, and we are excited about having SmartSync Pro as
part of the Netgear product family," - said Dmitry Sitnikov, the CEO of
SmartSync Software.
About SmartSync Software
SmartSync Software was founded in 2000 as a small team of developers. As
the result of company growth more specialists were attracted bringing
the latest technologies to ensure SmartSync takes the lead on the
market. Innovative development and marketing approach allowed the
company to establish reputation of quality backup and synchronization
software solutions provider.
For further information, please visit: www.smsync.com
About NETGEAR, Inc.
NETGEAR (Nasdaq: NTGR) designs technologically advanced, branded
networking products that address the specific needs of small and medium
business and home users. The company's suite of over 100 products
enables users to share Internet access, peripherals, files, digital
multimedia content and applications among multiple personal computers
and other Internet-enabled devices. NETGEAR is headquartered in Santa
Clara , Calif. For more information, visit the company's Web site at
# # #