YWCA Central Alabama Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the YWCA Central Alabama (http://www.ywcabham.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



YWCA Central Alabama will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the YWCA Central Alabama‘s efforts to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome the YWCA Central Alabama to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About YWCA Central Alabama

For over a century, YWCA Central Alabama has been responding to the needs of women and families. The YW's programs and services serve women and children by providing: affordable child care for low-income families; child care and after-school enrichment programs for homeless children; affordable housing for families and seniors and a full array of domestic violence services. It is important that the entire community understand the needs of so many, for we are strong alone, but fearless together.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 10,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

