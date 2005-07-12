uCertify Launches Exam Simulation on the new Network+ Exam N10-003

uCertify (July 11, 2005) uCertify, a leading provider of IT

Certification exam preparation solutions, has announced to launch Exam

Simulation PrepKit for the latest CompTIA Network+ certification exam –

N10-003.



The new PrepKit has been developed strictly according to the

new exam objectives and provides the candidates adequate resources for

the preparation of the new Network+ exam. The PrepKit offers 4 highly

realistic simulation tests, which include 315 questions with 125

exhaustive explanations and study notes. Additionally, for a limited

time, uCertify is offering an introductory discounts of US$20.00 for

each Network+ PrepKit.



"The CompTIA Network+ certification is widely recognized as a

foundation stone for the advanced certifications such as MCSA and other

certifications from leading IT vendors. We have developed this PrepKit

in accordance with the revised objectives for the exam, and I assure

that our PrepKit will provide the latest and most accurate study

material to the students pursuing this prestigious certification" says

Prashant Gupta, CEO, uCertify.



CompTIA has introduced the upgraded Network+ exam on May 1,

2005 in place of the old N10-002 exam. For this upgraded exam, CompTIA

has revised the exam objectives and included some new objectives while

removing some of the earlier ones. The new exam validates the skills of

networking professionals on the newly emerging technologies such as

wireless networking and gigabit Ethernet.



The revised objectives require a candidate to be proficient in the

domain of media and network topologies, protocols, services, network

implementation, support and troubleshooting etc.



The new PrepKit also provides Diagnostic and Adaptive testing,

with an option to take the tests in two modes, namely Test mode and

learn mode and detailed performance report is provided to keep track of

the progress.



New features of the PrepKit are Final Test, which should be

taken as the last step of the preparations to assess one’s preparedness

for the real deal, and fully interactive Pop Quiz that help to

understand and learn the basic concepts of the technology.



All uCertify PrepKits contain fully illustrated Articles on

different technical aspects and step-by-step How Tos… that help the

candidate to master the skills, needed to be successful in the future

professional life. Learn about the complete features of uCertify

PrepKits here: http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php" href="http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php">

http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php>





This PrepKit with an unconditional Pass Guarantee, which entitles a

customer to get 100% refund of his money, if he fails to pass the exam

in the first attempt. More information on this is available at http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html





A free to download version with 30 questions and 22 study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/N10-003.html







About uCertify





Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading provider of exam preparation

solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle,

Sun and other leading IT vendors. uCertify is committed to providing

quality-training products for the information technology industry.

uCertify constantly endeavors to give the latest and the best in IT

certifications. For more information: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html

