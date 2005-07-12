uCertify Launches Exam Simulation on the new Network+ Exam N10-003

uCertify (July 11, 2005) uCertify, a leading provider of IT
Certification exam preparation solutions, has announced to launch Exam
Simulation PrepKit for the latest CompTIA Network+ certification exam –
N10-003.
The new PrepKit has been developed strictly according to the
new exam objectives and provides the candidates adequate resources for
the preparation of the new Network+ exam. The PrepKit offers 4 highly
realistic simulation tests, which include 315 questions with 125
exhaustive explanations and study notes. Additionally, for a limited
time, uCertify is offering an introductory discounts of US$20.00 for
each Network+ PrepKit.
"The CompTIA Network+ certification is widely recognized as a
foundation stone for the advanced certifications such as MCSA and other
certifications from leading IT vendors. We have developed this PrepKit
in accordance with the revised objectives for the exam, and I assure
that our PrepKit will provide the latest and most accurate study
material to the students pursuing this prestigious certification" says
Prashant Gupta, CEO, uCertify.
CompTIA has introduced the upgraded Network+ exam on May 1,
2005 in place of the old N10-002 exam. For this upgraded exam, CompTIA
has revised the exam objectives and included some new objectives while
removing some of the earlier ones. The new exam validates the skills of
networking professionals on the newly emerging technologies such as
wireless networking and gigabit Ethernet.
The revised objectives require a candidate to be proficient in the
domain of media and network topologies, protocols, services, network
implementation, support and troubleshooting etc.
The new PrepKit also provides Diagnostic and Adaptive testing,
with an option to take the tests in two modes, namely Test mode and
learn mode and detailed performance report is provided to keep track of
the progress.
New features of the PrepKit are Final Test, which should be
taken as the last step of the preparations to assess one’s preparedness
for the real deal, and fully interactive Pop Quiz that help to
understand and learn the basic concepts of the technology.
All uCertify PrepKits contain fully illustrated Articles on
different technical aspects and step-by-step How Tos… that help the
candidate to master the skills, needed to be successful in the future
professional life. Learn about the complete features of uCertify
PrepKits here: http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php" href="http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php">
http://www.ucertify.com/download/ucertify_prepkit_features.php>
This PrepKit with an unconditional Pass Guarantee, which entitles a
customer to get 100% refund of his money, if he fails to pass the exam
in the first attempt. More information on this is available at http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html
A free to download version with 30 questions and 22 study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/N10-003.html
About uCertify
Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading provider of exam preparation
solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle,
Sun and other leading IT vendors. uCertify is committed to providing
quality-training products for the information technology industry.
uCertify constantly endeavors to give the latest and the best in IT
certifications. For more information: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html