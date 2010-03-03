Friends of Ferdinand Inc. Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (http://www.friendsofferdinand.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Friends of Ferdinand Inc. will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the Friends of Ferdinand’s efforts to rescue racehorses that are at-risk for abuse, neglect and slaughter when their racing careers ends.



“As a volunteer organization where more than 90 cents of every donated dollar goes directly to support the animals in our care, Friends of Ferdinand is very appreciative of SBWire's support and exposure through its Non-Profits program,” said Sara Busbice, Director, Friends of Ferdinand Inc. “These opportunities allow FFI to direct more of its resources towards the horses. “



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Friends of Ferdinand to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (FFI)

Friends of Ferdinand is a non-profit organization that provides options for racehorses retiring from Indiana's racetracks. Racehorses are often at-risk for abuse, neglect and slaughter when their racing careers have ended because they do not have the training to become athletes in other equine sports.



Friends of Ferdinand provides programs that rehabilitate, re-train and adopt retired racehorses into productive and caring homes.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 10,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

