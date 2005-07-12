New version of HDDlife: implementing users' suggestions.

July 5, 2005 - BinarySense, Ltd. releases HDDlife Pro version 2.5.

HDDlife

Pro is a convenient and functional program allowing you to completely

monitor the state of the hard drive on your computer. With this

program, it is possible to control all important changes in the state

of the hard drive and thus protect the safety of your personal data!

The

first professional version of the program HDDlife was presented on the

market at the beginning of April this year. Hundreds of users have

registered the program since then. We took into account their

suggestions while developing HDDlife version 2.5 and added the

following features to the program owing to those suggestions:

• Information about free space on disks.

- Displaying information about disk partitions, its total size and free (available) space

- AnywhereView™ integration - displaying free disk space on the disk icons in any application.

- Correctly supporting space quotas in Windows 2000/XP/2003 (the amount of space available for the current user is displayed).

-

Integrating into the notification system - it is possible to send a

notification about the lack of free disk space over the network or by

e-mail.

• New

configuration of the notification system. We developed a new control

element that will allow you to activate separate notification types for

each state of the hard drive in a convenient and easy way.

- All settings are in one dialog box now.

- It is possible to activate notifications in any order.

• The system of automatic updates via the Internet is improved

HDDlife Pro supports IDE, Serial ATA and SCSI disks. On initial execution, the program=s JustNow feature displays the life status of the hard drive. Throughout daily computer usage, HDDlife Pro=s

AnywhereView feature allows users to monitor hard drive condition in

any application, so work does not have to be interrupted whenever there

is a question about the drive=s

functional status. HDDlife Pro issues alerts, including via e-mail and

network messaging, whenever function or drive temperature may be

compromised and data is at risk. Simple enough for even the home user

to interpret, the program requires no specialized computer skills or

mechanical knowledge. All the features of HDDlife Pro are described at http://www.hddlife.com/eng/index.html .

The

free trial version will allow you to see for yourself how convenient

and functional HDDlife Pro is without prior financial costs.

BinarySense offers many cost-effective licensing options starting at USD $29.00 for a single-user license. Registered

users get priority technical support, free updates to current releases,

and discounts for new-release upgrades. A freeware version is available

with limited functions. A Microsoft WindowsJ 2000/XP/2003 platform is required.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alexander Ivanov

BinarySense, Ltd.

www.hddlife.com

E-mail: press@hddlife.com

More information about HDDlife Pro: http://www.hddlife.com/eng/features.html

Direct evaluation download URL: http://www.hddlife.com/HDDlife.exe

Screenshot URL: http://www.hddlife.com/eng/screenshots.html

Free evaluation license is available for the editor on request.

