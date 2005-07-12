GFI MailEssentials earns Windows Server 2003 certification through VeriTest

London, UK, 12 July 2005 - GFI today announced that GFI MailEssentials
for Exchange/SMTP, its server-based anti-spam solution for Exchange and
SMTP servers, has achieved the Windows Server 2003 certification from
Microsoft Corp through VeriTest, the testing division of Lionbridge
(Nasdaq:LIOX). This certification is based on an established technical
standard to identify software applications that are secure and
manageable, and that run reliably on the Microsoft Windows family of
operating systems.
The "Certified for Windows Server 2003" certification is conducted on
business-critical applications and it is valued by analysts and
enterprise customers alike because it verifies features that make
applications more robust and manageable. GFI MailEssentials for
Exchange/SMTP met these rigorous requirements after being tested by
VeriTest, the only authorized worldwide lab to test enterprise
applications for Microsoft's "Certified for Windows" program.
"GFI MailEssentials provides a proven spam detection rate of over 98%,
thanks to its multi-layered approach that includes advanced Bayesian
analysis and other methods. The product's achievement of the "Certified
for Windows Server 2003" certification confirms GFI's reputation as a
developer of quality software that offers great value to customers,"
said David Vella, Product Manager at GFI. "It is a badge of honor that
serves as a respected independent testimony of the value and reliability
of GFI MailEssentials."
"This certification through VeriTest provides GFI customers added
confidence in their purchase of GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP,"
said Katrina Teague, Vice President of Marketing and Solutions at
VeriTest. "Confirming that the product meets Microsoft's stringent
standards assures end-users that they can experience a higher level of
reliability and a lower total cost of ownership than if they were to
purchase a similar non-certified product."
The full certification results obtained by GFI MailEssentials for
Exchange/SMTP may be viewed at www.veritest.com/gfi.
About GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP
GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP offers spam protection at server
level and eliminates the need to install and update anti-spam software
on each desktop. GFI MailEssentials offers a fast set-up and a high spam
detection rate using Bayesian analysis and other methods - no
configuration required, very low false positives through its automatic
whitelist, and the ability to automatically adapt to the email
environment and to constantly tune and improve spam detection. It also
enables network administrators to sort spam to users' junk mail folders.
GFI MailEssentials also adds key email tools to the mail server:
disclaimers, reporting, mail archiving and monitoring, server-based auto
replies and POP3 downloading. More information and a full evaluation
version are available at http://www.gfi.com/mes/.
About GFI
GFI Software Ltd is a leading provider of network security, content
security and messaging software. Key products include the GFI FAXmaker
fax server software for Exchange and SMTP servers; GFI MailSecurity
email security software for Exchange and SMTP servers; GFI
MailEssentials server-based anti-spam software; GFI LANguard Network
Security Scanner (N.S.S.) security scanning and patch management
software; GFI Network Server Monitor network management software; and
GFI LANguard Security Event Log Monitor (S.E.L.M.) that performs
network-wide event log management and auditing. Clients include
Microsoft, Telstra, Time Warner Cable, Shell Oil Lubricants, NASA, DHL,
Caterpillar, BMW, the US IRS, and the USAF. GFI has offices in the US,
the UK, Germany, Cyprus, Romania, Australia and Malta, and operates
through a worldwide network of distributors. GFI is a Microsoft Gold
Certified Partner and has won the Microsoft Fusion (GEM) Packaged
Application Partner of the Year award. For more information about GFI,
visit http://www.gfi.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
respective owners.