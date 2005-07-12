GFI MailEssentials earns Windows Server 2003 certification through VeriTest

London, UK, 12 July 2005 - GFI today announced that GFI MailEssentials

for Exchange/SMTP, its server-based anti-spam solution for Exchange and

SMTP servers, has achieved the Windows Server 2003 certification from

Microsoft Corp through VeriTest, the testing division of Lionbridge

(Nasdaq:LIOX). This certification is based on an established technical

standard to identify software applications that are secure and

manageable, and that run reliably on the Microsoft Windows family of

operating systems.

The "Certified for Windows Server 2003" certification is conducted on

business-critical applications and it is valued by analysts and

enterprise customers alike because it verifies features that make

applications more robust and manageable. GFI MailEssentials for

Exchange/SMTP met these rigorous requirements after being tested by

VeriTest, the only authorized worldwide lab to test enterprise

applications for Microsoft's "Certified for Windows" program.

"GFI MailEssentials provides a proven spam detection rate of over 98%,

thanks to its multi-layered approach that includes advanced Bayesian

analysis and other methods. The product's achievement of the "Certified

for Windows Server 2003" certification confirms GFI's reputation as a

developer of quality software that offers great value to customers,"

said David Vella, Product Manager at GFI. "It is a badge of honor that

serves as a respected independent testimony of the value and reliability

of GFI MailEssentials."

"This certification through VeriTest provides GFI customers added

confidence in their purchase of GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP,"

said Katrina Teague, Vice President of Marketing and Solutions at

VeriTest. "Confirming that the product meets Microsoft's stringent

standards assures end-users that they can experience a higher level of

reliability and a lower total cost of ownership than if they were to

purchase a similar non-certified product."

The full certification results obtained by GFI MailEssentials for

Exchange/SMTP may be viewed at www.veritest.com/gfi.

About GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP

GFI MailEssentials for Exchange/SMTP offers spam protection at server

level and eliminates the need to install and update anti-spam software

on each desktop. GFI MailEssentials offers a fast set-up and a high spam

detection rate using Bayesian analysis and other methods - no

configuration required, very low false positives through its automatic

whitelist, and the ability to automatically adapt to the email

environment and to constantly tune and improve spam detection. It also

enables network administrators to sort spam to users' junk mail folders.

GFI MailEssentials also adds key email tools to the mail server:

disclaimers, reporting, mail archiving and monitoring, server-based auto

replies and POP3 downloading. More information and a full evaluation

version are available at http://www.gfi.com/mes/.

About GFI

GFI Software Ltd is a leading provider of network security, content

security and messaging software. Key products include the GFI FAXmaker

fax server software for Exchange and SMTP servers; GFI MailSecurity

email security software for Exchange and SMTP servers; GFI

MailEssentials server-based anti-spam software; GFI LANguard Network

Security Scanner (N.S.S.) security scanning and patch management

software; GFI Network Server Monitor network management software; and

GFI LANguard Security Event Log Monitor (S.E.L.M.) that performs

network-wide event log management and auditing. Clients include

Microsoft, Telstra, Time Warner Cable, Shell Oil Lubricants, NASA, DHL,

Caterpillar, BMW, the US IRS, and the USAF. GFI has offices in the US,

the UK, Germany, Cyprus, Romania, Australia and Malta, and operates

through a worldwide network of distributors. GFI is a Microsoft Gold

Certified Partner and has won the Microsoft Fusion (GEM) Packaged

Application Partner of the Year award. For more information about GFI,

visit http://www.gfi.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their

respective owners.