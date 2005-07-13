MarketResearch.com, Inc. Acquires MindBranch, Inc.—Expands Content, Presence in Asia

Rockville, Maryland, July 13 -- MarketResearch.com,

Inc, the leading source of market research reports and services, today

acquired MindBranch, Inc., its chief competitor in the market research

report aggregation space.

“This

is a huge strategic step for us,” said Rob Granader, CEO of

MarketResearch.com. “We’re getting talented people and a quality

service.”

Granader

said the deal “will help us to dramatically expand and improve our

offering for both of our key customer groups: our publishers and our

research purchasers. Our publishers benefit from a greatly expanded

sales and distribution network in North America , Europe , and Asia .”

“Our

research buyers,” Granader added, “will quickly benefit from a

significantly expanded portfolio of research publishers and a larger

worldwide presence. In terms of customer experience, the transition

should be seamless. Current customers of each company will be given the

opportunity to take advantage of new products and services over time.”

“We

share the same goal of providing the business community with the most

extensive database of market research,” said Arik Keller, President of

MindBranch. “Together, we’ll continue to lead the industry by providing

customers with objective market intelligence, and the technology to

easily find, buy, and manage that intelligence.”

The combined company represents a 40% increase in research content for MarketResearch.com and adds offices in North Adams , MA , and Seoul , South Korea . MarketResearch.com existing offices are in New York City , Rockville , MD , and Amsterdam , The Netherlands.

The acquisition includes MindBranch’s US operations and a majority ownership of MindBranch Asia-Pacific. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About MarketResearch.com

MarketResearch.com,

Inc. was founded in June 1998 by Robert Granader, and is the leading

provider of global business intelligence on markets, industries, and

companies. MarketResearch.com helps professionals stay ahead of global

and country specific market developments and trends with expert data

and analysis. In addition to hosting reports from over 370 publishers,

MarketResearch.com also has three publishing divisions: Packaged Facts,

Kalorama Information, and Specialists in Business Information.

About MindBranch

Since

1992, MindBranch, Inc. has been a leading source for market research

covering over 130 sectors. Companies turn to MindBranch for in-depth

industry research, global business information and independent equity

analysis.