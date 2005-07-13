MarketResearch.com, Inc. Acquires MindBranch, Inc.—Expands Content, Presence in Asia

Rockville, Maryland, July 13 -- MarketResearch.com,
Inc, the leading source of market research reports and services, today
acquired MindBranch, Inc., its chief competitor in the market research
report aggregation space.
“This
is a huge strategic step for us,” said Rob Granader, CEO of
MarketResearch.com. “We’re getting talented people and a quality
service.”
Granader
said the deal “will help us to dramatically expand and improve our
offering for both of our key customer groups: our publishers and our
research purchasers. Our publishers benefit from a greatly expanded
sales and distribution network in
“Our
research buyers,” Granader added, “will quickly benefit from a
significantly expanded portfolio of research publishers and a larger
worldwide presence. In terms of customer experience, the transition
should be seamless. Current customers of each company will be given the
opportunity to take advantage of new products and services over time.”
“We
share the same goal of providing the business community with the most
extensive database of market research,” said Arik Keller, President of
MindBranch. “Together, we’ll continue to lead the industry by providing
customers with objective market intelligence, and the technology to
easily find, buy, and manage that intelligence.”
The combined company represents a 40% increase in research content for MarketResearch.com and adds offices in
The acquisition includes MindBranch’s
