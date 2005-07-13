Launch Amara Flash Photo Animation Software

This professional but

easy-to-use tool lets users create exciting, interactive movies with

flowing motions, by creating paths through their still digital images.

Users just click to define key points anywhere in their photos, forming

a timeline, and then assign functions to each key point such as zoom

in/zoom out, fade in/fade out and pause. It is also easy to add text

and hyperlinks to key points in the photos.

Another option is to

turn panorama photos into a 360-degree panning view. Great for virtual

tours, showing website visitors around a house or office. Of users can

let visitors freely 'walk', i.e. scroll through photos using their

mouse. Large, detailed photos can be zoomed into deeply, and no longer

need to take up the whole screen.

With Amara Flash Photo Animation Software" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-photo-animations.htm"> Amara Flash Photo Animation Software ,

users don't need programming skills or knowledge of Flash. The program

saves people considerable time and effort, while giving them the

professional results they want. A virtual tour of one complex image, or

an entire slideshow of many photos - it's all possible with this Photo

Animation Software.

The program creates

an SWF file that can be used directly in websites, as well as in

programs such as PowerPoint, Macromedia Flash and Director, HTML

editors, etc.

Amara Flash Photo Animation Software" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-photo-animations.htm"> Amara Flash Photo Animation Software is

a trialware program, so anyone can first try out the free shareware

version before deciding to buy it. The unregistered version can be

downloaded for free from the Amara Software website, and is fully

functional, but the 'save' function is disabled. In order to save

creations, users must get the registered version by purchasing Amara

Flash Photo Animation Software for just US$49.95 via the secure payment

service link on the Amara Software website. Once they've bought it,

users will get free updates forever.

With this new software package, Amara has created a 'brother' for its successful Flash Slideshow Software" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-slide-show.htm"> Flash Slideshow Software (http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-slide-show.htm),

launched in June 2004. Amara Flash Photo Animation Software is the

fifth program in Amara Software's range of creative Flash applications

that are taking the Flash tool market by storm.

More information

about Amara Flash Photo Animation Software

(www.amarasoftware.com/flash-photo-animations.htm) is available on the

website, where you can also see some working examples of photo slide

shows created with the program:. For any other questions, please e-mail

the program's creator at amara@amarasoftware.com.

Amara Software" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/"> Amara Software is the developer of no-nonsense Flash programs, making it easier for people to create Flash elements for their website.

Other Flash programs by Amara Software are:

Amara Flash News Ticker" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-news-ticker.htm"> Amara Flash News Ticker (http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-news-ticker.htm)

Amara Flash Menu and Flash Button Maker" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-menu-builder.htm"> Amara Flash Menu and Flash Button Maker (http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-menu-builder.htm)

Amara Flash Slideshow Software" href="http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-slide-show.htm"> Amara Flash Slideshow Software (http://www.amarasoftware.com/flash-slide-show.htm)