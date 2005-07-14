Unknown

Mojo Talent Launch; Grand Opening July 21, 2005

 


Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2005 -- Mojo
Talent, the newly formed booking agency launched by
NothinButDaBlues.com co-owner Phil Iwasaki, will open their doors with
a website launch on July 21, 2005.


In response to many inquiries from
artists looking for gigs and venues requesting bookings during his
tenure with NothinButDaBlues, a desire was sparked to hook them up by
venturing into the booking agency arena.


“Experiencing vast talent while
traveling numerous festivals and clubs throughout the country, Mojo
Talent’s main objective during their inaugural year will be to showcase
their talents here on the West Coast” says Phil.  www.MojoTalent.com" href="http://www.mojotalent.com/">www.MojoTalent.com will spotlight their clientele, offering news announcements, biographies, tour schedules, and sound bytes.


Artists/Bands interested in booking tours on the West Coast may fill the online Interest form at http://www.mojotalent.com/form1.html>" href="http://www.mojotalent.com/form1.html">http://www.mojotalent.com/form1.html> 


Club/venues interested in booking
artists/bands may fill out the online interest form at: http://www.mojotalent.com/form.html>" href="http://www.mojotalent.com/form.html">http://www.mojotalent.com/form.html>


Contact Mojo Talent and let them work to Give You A Mojo Hand And Get Your Mojo Working For You!


