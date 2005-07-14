Mojo Talent Launch; Grand Opening July 21, 2005

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2005 -- Mojo

Talent, the newly formed booking agency launched by

NothinButDaBlues.com co-owner Phil Iwasaki, will open their doors with

a website launch on July 21, 2005.

In response to many inquiries from

artists looking for gigs and venues requesting bookings during his

tenure with NothinButDaBlues, a desire was sparked to hook them up by

venturing into the booking agency arena.