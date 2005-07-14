The Secret to Healthcare Survival: Your Employees

Increasingly,

consumers are driving change in the healthcare industry. A recent

survey by the Baptist Healthcare Leadership Institute reveals that

patient satisfaction is the number one concern of healthcare

administrators. This is in sharp contrast to a 2000 survey by Modern Healthcare in which 65% of administrators ranked declining Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements as their chief worry.

The shift from a

purely bottom-line focus to a more humanistic focus is leaving many

administrators at a loss for how to proceed. However, savvy hospital

administrators are realizing that patient satisfaction is intimately

related to employee satisfaction. So much so that hospitals that put

employees first by implementing programs designed to increase employee

engagement, empowerment and fulfillment find that their patient

satisfaction scores rise. What many still don’t realize, is that their

employees also hold the key to decreasing costs and improving

profitability.

So, what is the best way of meeting both your goals of reducing expenses and improving service? Ask your employees.

Getting Employees Involved

While we hear

repeatedly that “people are an organization’s most important resource,”

few organizations make the best use of the latent potential of their

employees. Innovative ideas can come from anyone in the healthcare

workforce – from nurses to physicians to cleaning staff – the challenge

facing many organizations lies in creating programs that encourage the

sharing and implementation of these ideas.

Many of your

front-line staff have ideas on how your organization can save money and

do things better. The problem is that they either don’t perceive

management as being receptive to their ideas or there is no clear

channel to communicate the ideas. At best the ideas get stuffed into a

suggestion box never to be heard from again.

Traditional

suggestion systems do little to motivate employees to improve or

suggest change. There is no ownership. There is no satisfaction in

seeing an idea accepted and implemented. There is no room for allowing

employees to feel that they are making a difference and contributing in

meaningful ways to their organization.

Employee Driven Ideas Systems

To truly harness the

creativity of every person in your organization, you must create a

culture that fosters creativity and embraces new ideas. Employees need

a structure they can follow to help them focus their ideas and apply

their knowledge, expertise and experience to identify areas for profit

improvement, process improvement and cost reduction.

One way to implement

new idea systems is with Good Idea Boards. This process takes the

traditional suggestion system out of the box and puts it where everyone

can see on a series of white boards located prominently in your

organization. Ideas are posted, brainstorming sessions address how best

to implement an idea, and the employee responsible for the idea helps

to pilot it on a trial basis in their department. If the idea is

successful, it gets implemented and shared with other departments.

Transparency and ownership are key to the process. Pride and

recognition come with successful idea implementation, further fueling

the idea generation process amongst peers.

Coaching for Innovation

There are many other

ways to introduce idea generating systems into an organization. Many

hospitals are hiring Innovation Coaches to help tailor programs that

address the unique challenges faced by their organization. Outside

coaches help organizations to create high-performance cultures that

empower employees and foster team behavior.

Using innovative

brainstorming and team building sessions, idea and creativity workshops

like VIE Healthcare’s EXCITE! Program can dramatically increase savings

while empowering employees. By focusing on

an organization’s needs and teaching employees how their ideas can have

the greatest impact, innovation coaching changes the face of an

organization’s culture.

The process improves

employee communication, motivation, morale, loyalty and work methods.

It also tells employees that management are open to employee ideas and

willing to act on them, increasing trust and leading to feelings of

greater ownership and pride in the organization. Once started, the

process builds on itself by empowering employees to take responsibility

for initiating positive change and reducing costs in an organization.

“Organizations that

don’t consistently keep their finger on the pulse of employee

engagement aren’t maximizing the talent they have in place. It’s about

constantly communicating with your employees – sharing information as

well as asking for their feedback – that can create a synergy within

your department and across the organization,” says Lynn Pierce, RN, of

the Leadership Institute.

To change with the

times, healthcare needs to divest itself of old hierarchical paradigms

and look to the front lines – to the nurses, physicians and support

staff – to drive innovation and change. Your employees have brilliant

ideas. All you have to do is ask for them.

