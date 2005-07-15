Protect Your Computer and Internet Privacy with East-Tec Eraser 2005

EAST Technologies, a producer of award-winning privacy and security software, offers its newest software product, East-Tec Eraser 2005, a Windows application that makes it easy to protect your data and privacy, and remove all evidence of your computer and online activity. East-Tec Eraser 2005 also removes information about the web sites and newsgroups that you have visited on the Internet and represents a valuable tool to help people fight the increasing danger of identity theft by preventing personal and business files and email messages from falling into the wrong hands.



Current estimates show that today an identity theft can cost more that $10,000 per incident, but the other implications cost even more: people whose identities have been stolen may lose their jobs, may be refused loans, or may even be arrested for crimes they didn't commit.



Identity thieves obtain your personal information and use it without your knowledge to commit fraud or theft. That's why the Federal Trade Commission recommends using "wipe" utility programs to destroy information you no longer need and want to delete. Any document or sensitive information from your computer should be destroyed before throwing it away (deleting it), the same way you should use a shredder to destroy any paper document before throwing it in the dumpster. With East-Tec Eraser 2005, EAST Technologies offers you the virtual shredder you need for your computer documents and information.



The program's Privacy Guard makes it impossible for colleagues, customers, or family members to see where you've been on the Internet. With full support for popular browsers including Internet Explorer, Netscape Navigator, America Online, MSN Explorer, and Opera, Eraser eliminates history lists, cookies, and all other evidence of where you've travelled on the web.



In addition, Eraser works with other software that may hold sensitive data, and eliminates references to what files you've viewed, and who you've had conversations with. Supported programs include Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, Yahoo Messenger, ICQ, Kazaa, and QuickTime.



Eraser's innovative architecture ensures that you can continue to keep your Internet history completely private. When there is a new version of your browser, chat program, or media player, you can download the latest version of Eraser from the EAST Technologies' site, and continue to enjoy total privacy.



It's fairly easy to recover a file that was deleted using Windows. Eraser, on the other hand, offers a variety of methods of eliminating files. The fastest methods offer good security, and make sure that not even a trace remains after erasing data. The slower methods exceed the specifications of the U.S. Department of Defense, and can stop even the most sophisticated hardware recovery tools. When Eraser deletes a file, it wipes the contents off of the drive, scrambles the file's name and dates, and ensures that the

data can never be recovered.



Eraser makes it easy to delete files. You can drag and drop files from Explorer, and Eraser will eliminate them. You can erase them directly from Explorer by using the Eraser option in the context (right-click) menu. Advanced users will appreciate the ability to use Eraser from .BAT files, from the command line, and from scheduling software.



Eraser is also able to completely destroy any data from previously deleted files that might still be accessible on your disk, in the Recycle Bin, or in unused disk areas. Eraser can also remove sensitive information stored without your knowledge or approval, including evidence of your computer activities, text and pictures from sites that you visited on the Internet, and the contents of deleted e-mail messages.



With Eraser you can delete entire folders and their subfolders, and even entire drives. Eraser has password protection, optional confirmation of files to be erased, and the ability to create a log of files that have been deleted.



New add-in features give user even more control over Eraser's activity. If you want to run Eraser when the computer is not used so intensively, or at times when the computer has been idle for a number of minutes, so it will not interfere with your work, you can use the new built-in Scheduler that offers more flexibility to schedule your most frequently used tasks in Eraser at specified moments. Or if you need to launch Eraser in a second, the new Anti-Surprise (Anti-Boss or Panic) Key helps you hide what you are doing by just using a combination of keys from your keyboard and immediately run East-Tec Eraser 2005 with preselected options.



The latest version comes with updated support for the latest versions of Netscape, ACDSee, Acrobat Reader, Photoshop Elements, ICQ, Opera, Mozilla Thunderbird, Media Player, BSplayer, Total Commander, AOL Messenger, Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla.



Whether you're a business person who needs to keep sensitive information out of the hands of your competitors, a parent who wants to shield your children from inappropriate material, or a home user who values your privacy, East-Tec Eraser 2005 provides the tools that you need.



East-Tec Eraser 2005 runs under Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP, costs $49.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.east-tec.com/. Multi-user licenses are available. You can download a free, fully-functional 15-day trial version from the same Internet address.



For more information, contact EAST Technologies, Piata Unirii Nr. 2-4, Et. 1, Oradea, Bihor 410072 Romania. Email: office@east-tec.com, Internet: http://www.east-tec.com/.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



ABOUT EAST TECHNOLOGIES:





EAST Technologies focuses on the development, marketing and support of innovative privacy/security and data management applications. EAST Technologies is widely known for its East-Tec brand of security applications designed to protect data and the user's computer and Internet privacy. EAST Technologies has a customer base that spans individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, the Fortune 500 and governmental agencies. They all trust the quality of EAST Technologies products and enjoy accessing powerful features through intuitive and easy to use interfaces. EAST Technologies has been honored with hundreds of awards and excellent reviews for its software as well as its corporate reputation. Headquartered in Romania, an European country among the first in the world as number of certified IT specialists (Source: Brainbench Global IT IQ Report), EAST Technologies has operations in United States and partner companies and resellers all over the world. For more information, please visit www.east-tec.com.