Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft By Making Sure Your Personal Or Sensitive Information Does Not Fall Into The Wrong Hands

EAST Technologies, a producer of award-winning privacy and security software, offers its newest software product, East-Tec Eraser 2005, as a valuable tool to help people fight the increasing danger of identity theft.



Current estimates show that today an identity theft can cost more that $10,000 per incident, but the other implications cost even more: people whose identities have been stolen may lose their jobs, may be refused loans, or may even be arrested for crimes they didn't commit.



Identity thieves obtain your personal information and use it without your knowledge to commit fraud or theft. That's why the Federal Trade Commission recommends using "wipe" utility programs to destroy information you no longer need and want to delete. Any document or sensitive information from your computer should be destroyed before throwing it away (deleting it), the same way you should use a shredder to destroy any paper document before throwing it in the dumpster. With East-Tec Eraser 2005, EAST Technologies offers you the virtual shredder you need for your computer documents and information.



East-Tec Eraser 2005 also makes it easy to protect your data and privacy, and remove all evidence of your computer and online activity. The program removes information about the web sites and newsgroups that you have visited on the Internet. It also prevents personal and business files and email messages from falling into the wrong hands.



The program's Privacy Guard makes it impossible for colleagues, customers, or family members to see where you've been on the Internet. With full support for popular browsers including Internet Explorer, Netscape Navigator, America Online, MSN Explorer, and Opera, Eraser eliminates history lists, cookies, and all other evidence of where you've travelled on the web.



In addition, Eraser works with other software that may hold sensitive data, and eliminates references to what files you've viewed, and who you've had conversations with. Supported programs include Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, Yahoo Messenger, ICQ, QuickTime, etc. The latest version also includes support for removing history traces stored by the most popular Peer2Peer applications and programs installed on your computer, such as Kazaa, Kazaa Lite, iMesh, Napster, Morpheus, Direct Connect, Limewire, Shareaza, and many more.



Eraser is also able to completely destroy any data from previously deleted files that might still be accessible on your disk, in the Recycle Bin, or in unused disk areas. Eraser can also remove sensitive information stored without your knowledge or approval, including evidence of your computer activities, text and pictures from sites that you visited on the Internet, and the contents of deleted e-mail messages.



It's fairly easy to recover a file that was deleted using Windows. Eraser, on the other hand, offers a variety of methods of eliminating files. The fastest methods offer good security, and make sure that not even a trace remains after erasing data. The slower methods exceed the specifications of the U.S. Department of Defense, and can stop even the most sophisticated hardware recovery tools. When Eraser deletes a file, it wipes the contents off of the drive, scrambles the file's name and dates, and ensures that the data can never be recovered.



East-Tec Eraser 2005 runs under all versions of the Windows operating system, costs $49.95(US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.east-tec.com/. Multi-user licenses and site licenses for corporate/government users are also available. A free, fully-functional 30-day trial version of the product may be obtained for free from EAST Technologies.



ABOUT EAST TECHNOLOGIES:



EAST Technologies focuses on the development, marketing and support of innovative privacy/security and data management applications. EAST Technologies is widely known for its East-Tec brand of security applications designed to protect data and the user's computer and Internet privacy. EAST Technologies has a customer base that spans individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, the Fortune 500 and governmental agencies. They all trust the quality of EAST Technologies products and enjoy accessing powerful features through intuitive and easy to use interfaces. EAST Technologies has been honored with hundreds of awards and excellent reviews for its software as well as its corporate reputation. Headquartered in Romania, an European country among the first in the world as number of certified IT specialists (Source: Brainbench Global IT IQ Report), EAST Technologies has operations in United States and partner companies and resellers all over the world. For more information, please visit www.east-tec.com.

