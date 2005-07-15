EAST Technologies releases East-Tec FormatSecure 2005 Version 2.0

DON'T GIVE AWAY PRIVATE INFORMATION WITH THE FLOPPY, CD-RW, DVD-RW, ZIP OR HARD DISKS YOU EXCHANGE WITH YOUR CO-WORKERS OR FRIENDS



EAST Technologies, a producer of award-winning privacy and security software, introduces a new and improved version of its software product, East-Tec FormatSecure 2005, a Windows application especially designed to secure your private information you exchange with your co-workers or friends using floppy, CD-RW, DVD-RW, Zip or hard disks by removing all data and wiping the entire contents of the drive in order to stop all recovery tools from restoring any data.



People store important and often very sensitive information on their computer drives, copy it for safe keeping on backup disks or exchange it on floppies, CD-RWs, DVD-RWs, ZIP drives or other types of removable media. When you give your co-worker or friend a file or a program on a disk (floppy, CD-RW, DVD-RWs, ZIP, Jaz, or any other type of disk), you may actually give him access to the information that the disk used to contain. You may have used that disk to store backup copies of your financial records or business plans, or you may have used it to transfer your private files or e-mail messages from your office computer to your home PC. The bad news is that large parts of that information may still be available on the disk even if that information was deleted before.



Even if you formatted the drive before using it, old data from a disk may be recovered with any type of recovery tools, many of them freely available and very easy to use. This happens especially because when Windows formats a disk, it does NOT remove all data and files from disk. Such a process would take a longer time, so in order to improve performance, Windows only marks the disk as being free and ready to store new data. The old files and data remain on disk and they may be replaced with new data when new files are copied to disk. A complete replacement of the old files and data may actually never take place - unless you copy the same amount of new data over the old data. And even if the old data was completely replaced, a lot of recovery tools may still recover it from underneath the new data.



Running East-Tec FormatSecure 2005 on floppies, CD-RWs, DVD-RWs, ZIP drives or other types of removable media before giving them away will help avoid the risks of sharing sensitive information with people that will have access to that storage media in the future. East-Tec FormatSecure removes all traces of data from the drive, by overwriting and destroying every sector and every bit of information. Data is removed according with U.S. Department of Defense standards, but the user can also use other security levels, including the maximum security Gutmann standard.



East-Tec FormatSecure 2005 powerful verification capabilities will give the user the utmost assurance that all data has been completely removed from the drive. This way, none confidential information once stored on that drive will not be possible to be recovered by any methods and equipments of data recovery.



The latest version comes with support for CD-RW and DVD-RW drives, a more intuitive and easier to use wizard interface, new wipe methods, new command-line parameters, U.S. Department of Defense style wipe reports, and a disk viewer.



East-Tec FormatSecure 2005 runs under Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP, costs $29.95 (US) for a single-user license, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.east-tec.com/. Multi-computer licenses are available. You can download a free, 15-day trial version from the same Internet address.



For more information, contact EAST Technologies, Piata Unirii Nr. 2-4, Et. 1, Oradea, Bihor 410072 Romania. Email: Internet: http://www.east-tec.com/.



ABOUT EAST TECHNOLOGIES:



EAST Technologies focuses on the development, marketing and support of innovative privacy/security and data management applications. EAST Technologies is widely known for its East-Tec brand of security applications designed to protect data and the user's computer and Internet privacy. EAST Technologies has a customer base that spans individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, the Fortune 500 and governmental agencies. They all trust the quality of EAST Technologies products and enjoy accessing powerful features through intuitive and easy to use interfaces. EAST Technologies has been honored with hundreds of awards and excellent reviews for its software as well as its corporate reputation. Headquartered in Romania, an European country among the first in the world as number of certified IT specialists (Source: Brainbench Global IT IQ Report), EAST Technologies has operations in United States and partner companies and resellers all over the world. For more information, please visit www.east-tec.com.

