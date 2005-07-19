Schools Benefit From New Home Party Business

Market Day, the nation’s leading food fundraising company, announces the launch of a new home party business called Market Day Gourmet. This new program will help raise funds for local schools.



Market Day’s fundraising program has helped meet the educational needs of communities across the country, raising funds for resources such as computers and playground equipment. Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, Market Day has raised over $330 million for education nationwide, improving the lives of millions of children.



Market Day continues with the introduction of Market Day Gourmet, offering a special selection of unique, high quality foods and kitchen accessories exclusively through in-home parties. Market Day Gourmet products are different from, yet complement items that are available from Market Day’s monthly food fundraising program. And in keeping with Market Day's fundraising mission, a portion of party sales can be designated to a school or charitable organization of the hostess's choice.



Market Day Gourmet provides a selection of unique, versatile products perfect for family meals, quick appetizers or special entertaining occasions. From custom blended spices to savory breads and dessert mixes, these gourmet items can create simple yet impressive dishes that will leave family and friends thinking you spent hours in the kitchen.



Market Day Gourmet offers a great way to have a fun event, taste delicious food and at the same time help others. Any school or non-profit organization can benefit from a Market Day Gourmet party, including bands, sports teams or summer camps. Parents, friends and family can attend or host a party and raise funds for their organization or a charitable cause.



Market Day Gourmet’s Independent Sales Consultants have the flexibility of establishing their own business with the potential to earn extra income and valuable personal and professional rewards. Plus, Consultants enjoy the satisfaction of knowing they are helping schools and organizations in their community. During home parties, guests have the opportunity to sample all of Market Day Gourmet’s products, share ideas and receive specially-designed serving suggestions.



To host a party or learn more about becoming a Consultant, contact Becky Tague at 1-888-866-7892 or e-mail BeckyTague@verizon.net . Or for more information about Market Day Gourmet, visit www.marketdaygourmet.com.

