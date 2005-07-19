JCPX Ventures Launches On-Site Service Pro For Public Release

Bedford, TX (July 19, 2005) – JCPX Ventures, a Web software development company based in Bedford, TX, is unveiling its new Web-based software, On-Site Service Pro (OSSP), for all on-site service professionals. The new version, 3.0, is an industry standout that boasts user-friendly 24/7/365 access, increased employee efficiency, and stringent security features to protect vital business information.



There are no limitations when using OSSP. Unlike competitors that only cater to certain segments of the on-site service industry, such as home building contractors, OSSP provides a non-discriminating tool for all on-site service workers with more advanced functionality. Now you can completely manage your customer relationships from start to finish.



Necessity for a completely user-friendly field service management application led to the birth of OSSP. In fact, OSSP was originally designed by an on-site service company to accommodate their unique needs. OSSP’s goal is to provide a hassle-free user experience, while always keeping the individual employee in mind. With OSSP you never need to worry about the complications of lengthy contract and licensing fees, product hardware implementation, customization costs and product updates, or extensive employee training. All you need is a web browser to manage your on-site service business – from anywhere in the world!



The field service management (FSM) industry is symptomatic of inefficiency when managing service employees’ productivity. If customer-related tasks and job functions are not accounted for, a business cannot truly know how productive it could be. OSSP provides a tool that acts as a daily personal business manager for your business and its employees; with features that include accounting, asset management, Customer Relationship Management, document management, estimates, inventory control, marketing, reporting, security, service contracts, scheduling, tasks and a time clock.



Numerous companies experience company and customer information breeches over the Internet every day. So how do you know that your Web-based FSM vendor is really protecting your vital business information? OSSP prides itself on its extensive Web-based security presence, which includes physical security, transport security, data security and access security.



About JCPX Ventures



JCPX Ventures, a Web software development company based in Bedford, TX, builds custom Web-based solutions to provide efficient business management tools for various industries, while always keeping the individual user in mind. For more information on their latest product, On-Site Service Pro (OSSP), please visit (www.onsiteservicepro.com).



