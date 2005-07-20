uCertify upgrades the Exam Simulation PrepKit for the MCSE and MCSA Certification Exams

uCertify, the leader in IT certification Exam preparation solutions has upgraded its Exam Simulation PrepKit for the MCSE (70-270 Windows XP) exams. This exam is necessary for those candidates aspiring for the Microsoft’s MCSE 2003 and MCSA 2003 certification exams.



This new well-designed PrepKit thoroughly determines a professional’s ability to plan out, uphold and sustain a Microsoft Windows XP infrastructure. The systematically well-revised PrepKit is fully equipped with more than 4 simulation tests containing 294 realistic questions. Thoroughly revised wide-ranging 81 study notes authored by highly experienced and certified professionals provide an additional help to the candidates. Moreover, detailed explanations for both the correct as well as incorrect answers finally clear the candidate’s doubts and thus allow the aspirants to prepare for the real exam.



Exam (70-270) exam validates a candidate’s proficiency and expertise in the Microsoft Windows XP professional operating system. It tests the candidate’s ability to implement and conduct administration of the system, to manage and troubleshoot hardware devices and drivers, and to optimize system performance and reliability.



“Keeping in mind the tough challenges to qualify for MCSE exams, we are obliged to prepare questions, study materials, technical articles, which the candidates can utilize to prepare for the real exam “ remarked Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify. “These study materials are prepared by highly experienced professionals whose only commitment is to frame realistic questions at par with today’s market demand.” he further added.



This upgraded PrepKit contains Hot Area Questions, Active Screen Questions, Drag And Drop Questions, Build List And Reorder Questions, and Create A Tree Questions; these will best serve the needs of the latest pattern of the MCSE 2003 exams. Besides these added features, this PrepKit as usual provides test preparation tips and technical articles, adaptive and customized testing, detailed performance review and fully illustrated How Tos….

In addition to the normal questions, uCertify offers fully interactive Pop Quiz, providing an opportunity to complete the real exam within the time frame .The objective of each quiz is to prepare the candidates for the final exam. Furthermore, each aspirant can easily choose topics according to his own needs as well as the number of questions from each topic.



The Final test included with the PrepKit should be used as the last step to prepare for the real exam, as it provides similar questions for the real certification exams. It also helps to develop the candidate’s preparedness to pass the certification exam in the first attempt itself.



uCertify is committed to provide highly reliable preparation tools, which ensure the candidate’s success in the certification. Furthermore, the candidate can get his money refunded in case he fails to qualify in his first attempt.



To avail of an opportunity to get a limited free version of this newly upgraded Exam simulation, please visit: http://ucertify.com/exams/microsoft/70-270.html

About uCertify



Launched in 1996, uCertify, the prolific solution provider in the field of IT certification, is expanding its horizon to offer the best quality Exam preparation solutions for the certification exams of Microsoft, CompTIA, CIW, Oracle, Sun and other leading IT vendors.

