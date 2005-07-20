Mojo Talent Grand Opening

Las Vegas, NV, July 21, 2005—Mojo Talent, the newly formed booking agency ready to get their Mojo Hand Workin’ For You, opens their virtual doors today.



“We have received a tremendous response of interest from artists during our startup” said Phil Iwasaki. Though Mojo Talent’s main aspirations during their inaugural year is to showcase the vast multi-talent of blues artists/bands from the East Coast on the West Coast, Phil said “We are also very open to help promote West Coast artists looking to expand their horizons.”



Within the upcoming months, artists information with music samples will post to allow venues to easily book acts online. Mojo Talent is accepting press kits for booking consideration. Visit www.MojoTalent.com and submit an Inquiry Form, or you may mail your press kit to Mojo Talent, PO Box 13363, Las Vegas, NV 89112.



Contact Mojo Talent today and let them work to Give You A Mojo Hand And Get Your Mojo Working For You!



Contact Information:

Phil Iwasaki, Booking Agent

P.O. Box 13363

Las Vegas, NV 89112-3363

Telephone:(702) 949-0773

Toll Free: (888) 679-3792

Visit: http://www.mojotalent.com/