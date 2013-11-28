Altamont, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2013 --In anticipation of Christmas, Garden Delights Nursery, specialty growers of fine ornamentals, is pleased to offer its customers the opportunity to Buy 1 Get 1 Free on all available plants and trees. Because Garden Delights Nursery already sells its garden delights at low prices, this promotion is a wonderful way for green-thumbers to save even more money on exotic or rare specialty plants and trees. They make very special Christmas gifts for the plant enthusiast too!



Garden Delights Nursery offers an exciting array of shrubs and small trees, like the flowering and fragrant white Fallbrook and the yellow-budding Paeonia "Golden Sovereign." The nursery also carries the Mai Kujaku of the Japanese maple group, Higasayama, Night Rider Camellia and Autumn Moon, all of which are beautiful sites in the autumn garden. As far as trees, more than two dozen types of maples (acer), dogwoods and magnolias are available at Garden Delights Nursery. In addition, the nursery offers beech trees, tree peonies and many choices of wisterias, perennials and quality bulbs.



Now is a particularly good time to save money and add a couple of unique fruit trees to the garden, such as the pluot, aprium and plumcot. Of course, popular fruit trees, like the pear and pink and red-fleshed apple, are for sale at low prices, and they make great Christmas gifts that last year round in many geographical regions. "Using fast shipping and delivery at Garden Delights Nursery, customers can send an ornamental plant or tree to that special someone just in time for Christmas," said Dennis Sons , owner of Garden Delights Nursery. "Customers can also purchase gift certificates and allow the recipients to Buy 1 Get 1 Free, which is really a great value because it's 'Buy Nothing and Get 2 Free' for them."



The plant and tree inventory at Garden Delights Nursery is extensive and is constantly changing. However, if customers desire certain plants or trees that are not in stock, Garden Delights Nursery will specially order them by fast shipping and delivery to arrive just in time for Christmas. Customers may also use gift certificates towards the purchase of specially ordered items.



To find out more about this limited time offer, please go to http://www.onlineplantnursery.com to learn more about the beautiful assortment of plants and trees at Garden Delights Nursery. Better yet, just drop by and peruse the selections, learn gardening tips or purchase gift certificates.



The Christmas season is here. A plant or tree from Garden Delights Nursery is a gift to be appreciated throughout the year. Happy Holidays!



Garden Delights Nursery

12845 State Route 108

Altamont Tn 37301

931-692-4252

http://www.onlineplantnursery.com