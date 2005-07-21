New Product Release: Elecard DVD Player

Tomsk, Russia – July 20, 2005– Elecard Ltd (http://www.elecard.com), a leading provider of professional CODECs and compression technology, continues to broaden its family of consumer products - Elecard DVD Player is available for purchase now at http://www.elecard.com/products/dvd_player.shtml. Very stylish and intuitive interface, set of useful features, and competitive price make Elecard DVD Player a decent addition to your “must have” list of applications.



Elecard DVD Player allows the user to play DVDs or media files/a list of files. It provides high resolution and full quality playback of MPEG-2 and MPEG-1 video streams based on Elecard MPEG2 Video Decoder. The built-in MS DirectShow® decoders enable Elecard DVD Player to play a number of common multimedia formats, such as AVI, WAV, MP3, and MOV.



Among the player features are full resolution DVD video playback at 720x480x30fps for NTSC and 720x576x25fps for PAL; hardware acceleration support; deinterlace modes support; playlist creation, editing and playback; ability to select the language of menu, audio, subtitles; ability to play each media file in a new player instance; subtitles (closed caption) support; subpicture support; variable playback rate (step-by-step modification from 0.1 up to 2.0 of normal rate); shuffle playback of the playlist.



"We've had great success with Elecard MPEG Player implemented on our MPEG2 video decoder engine, so we are confident that our new DVD player based on the improved engine will serve as a reliable and robust solution providing the best possible quality," said Andrey Posdnyakov, the president of Elecard. "My thinking is that Elecard DVD Player has all the features necessary to meet the user needs for an easy-to-use and powerful DVD player."



About Elecard

Elecard is a leading provider of video and audio compression technology that is utilized in high quality MPEG-2 and AVC/H.264 software CODEC products. Elecard has a successful track record of developing CODECs including MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264 AVC, JPEG 2000, various streaming CODECs, and porting to a wide number of DSP platforms. The company has gained extensive experience creating stream analysis tools, device drivers, and various custom products. Elecard is headquartered in Tomsk, Russia, where it was founded in 1995. In March 2005 Elecard joined forces with MainConcept AG, a leader in video CODECs and editing technology.



For additional information, visit the websites at http://www.elecard.com, http://www.mainconcept.com

