AKVIS Coloriage V.1.3: Colorize B&W photos and replace colors

AKVIS LLC announces the release of AKVIS Coloriage V.1.3, an innovative image processing software for quick colorizing of B&W photos and replacing colors on color photos.



The name of the program reveals its main feature and an easy interface, which is as simple as a child’s coloring book ("coloriage" means a coloring book in French).



Operating as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and other image editors, AKVIS Coloriage requires no complicated techniques or special knowledge to achieve beautiful results, whether the task is delicate colorization of heirloom photographs or trying new color schemes on a photo of your home.



The plug-in is very easy to handle. After you mark areas of a photo with a virtual colored pencil, the program recognizes the borders of the area to be colorized and paints in the new color. Multiple areas of a photo can be treated at the same time, each with a different color.



The program’s extensive palette of basic colors, coupled with a specialized Color Library for refining the subtle tones for skin, hair, grass and other natural elements, ensure total flexibility in the choice of colors for photo enhancement. This method offers flawless and exciting colorization of every kind of photo, from portraits and landscapes to fashion and architectural photography.



Visit http://akvis.com/en/coloriage-tutorial/index.php to see this intuitive software make a simple black-and-white photo bloom with color.



New to Version 1.3 are additional options of the Erase tool, a feature of drawing straight lines and segments and improved Installation Wizard.



AKVIS Coloriage is compatible with Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, Corel Photo-Paint and Painter, Jasc Paint Shop Pro and other image processing software supporting plug-ins.



AKVIS Coloriage is distributed electronically over the Internet; the full functional trial version

is available at http://AKVIS.com for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 97 US Dollars. Coloriage is also available in a money-saving bundle. The AKVIS Alchemy bundle (Retoucher, Chameleon, Stamp, Enhancer and Coloriage) is offered for USD $250.00, a savings of $121.00 over purchasing each separately. These details are available at http://akvis.com/en/discounts.php#all.



AKVIS LLC was founded in 2004 by software development professionals with a focus on creating simple yet powerful software tools for personal and professional creativity. AKVIS has produced several successful software plug-ins for digital image processing. AKVIS Coloriage V.1.3 joins Chameleon, Stamp, Enhancer and Retoucher, innovative software for bringing out the visionary in all of us.