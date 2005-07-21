Burley & Associates Acquires New York Based Growth Strategies

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2005 --Burley & Associates, Inc, a mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in small and mid-size technology and business services companies, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Growth Strategies, a New York-based mergers and acquisitions and business consulting firm.



With the additional staff, expertise, and market presence, Burley & Associates is better equipped to handle the pent-up demand for its services and offer an even greater depth of expertise across the Mid-Atlantic region and nationally. Burleyâ€™s philosophy of providing the best practices and service levels offered by large M&A firms to smaller companies in the $1 million to $25 million revenue space is further strengthened with the addition of Growth Strategies. John Burley, the President and founder of Burley & Associates commented, "Growth Strategies has developed an excellent reputation in the New York market and we are privileged to take advantage of what Growth Strategies has accomplished."



Mr. Burley adds, "More importantly, our team is further enhanced by the experience, expertise, and capabilities of Growth Strategies senior staff. Lorette Farris, Growth Strategies President and founder, is a key member of our team. She brings a wealth of expertise from the legal, compliance, securities, and investment banking world and her underwriting, IPO and private placement experience will further enhance our capabilities. Furthermore, the additional high-level talent will further our ability to serve smaller, yet more sophisticated companies that require a higher level of service and expertise than a typical business broker or intermediary, but are still too small to get the attention of a typical Wall Street firm."



Headquartered in Washington DC, Burley & Associates is a full-service mergers and acquisitions firm that operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with a significant focus on small to mid-size technology, government contracting, business services, and other business-to-business companies. With offices in Maryland and New York, the firm offers services on both the buy-side and sell-side of a transaction, including the sourcing of buyers and sellers, business valuation, transaction negotiation, due diligence management, financing, and other advisory services. Burley & Associatesâ€™ vision, from its inception, was to pioneer the delivery of large M&A firm services to small and mid-size businesses. For more on Burley & Associates please visit www.burleyonline.com.



CONTACT:



John Burley, Jr.

800-314-6098 EXT. 111



WASHINGTON DC HEADQUARTERS

19634 Club House Road, Suite 325, Gaithersburg, MD 20886

Phone: 301-840-3847 - Fax: 301-840-3864



NEW YORK OFFICE

48 Wall Street, Suite 1100, New York, NY 10005

Phone: 800-314-6098 - Fax: 646-390-1283

