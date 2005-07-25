New Release of Wordware Features Many Productivity-Enhancing Tools for Word

Warwick, RI -- Wordware v10.0 is the latest release of AMF's complete suite of over 45 tools, add-ons, and templates for Microsoft Word.
With Wordware, complete file management, website URL
management, project management, and people management are just a single click from a convenient toolbar and menu from inside Word. Wordware's tools include a personal information manager, daily journal, web link extractor, multiple document management tools, fax utilities, document backup tools, a built-in CD player and much more. In addition to Wordware's 24 productivity-boosting tools, 25 templates
for making professional business cards, faxes, disk labels, and CD jewel cases, CD labels, DVD Inserts and more are also included.
Features in Brief:
- Over 45 tools in all to help save time and boost productivity while
working in Word.
- Wordware's Personal Information Manager provides key contact information at your fingertips. You can easily create business letters, reports, and more in just a few clicks.
- Maintain control with Wordware's included file management
utilities. Easily manage your documents, files, and more right from the Word toolbar.
- Keep track of your thoughts with Wordware's new daily journal feature.
- Have a document loaded with web links and email addresses?
Wordware's new Link Extractor can help you organize them in just one click.
- Wordware's WordFax tool and WinFax Automator make it easy to fax your documents right from inside Word.
- Keep your documents safe from prying eyes with Wordware's WordLock.
- Manage bookmarks, URLs, FTP sites and more -- all with one click with Wordware's Bookmark Keeper.
- Play your favorite CDs right from the Word toolbar with the full-function CD player.
- Make connecting to your network a snap with Wordware's network connection tool.
- Organize your projects with Wordware project manager which allows you to package and group documents as part of a project. Easily open related documents in seconds.
- Create your own Business Cards, 3.5" Disk Labels, ZIP Disk Jewel Cases, DVD and CD Labels, and CD-ROM, DVD, and CD Jewel Case Inserts right from within Word.
Wordware is Award Winning and has won prestigious awards from many reviewers.
System Requirements:
Wordware runs on Windows 9x, ME, NT, 2000 and XP. Microsoft Word 95 or later required. It requires approximately 10 MB of free disk space.
Pricing Information and Availability:
Wordware is available now. Wordware costs $39.95 (USD). With over 45 tools and templates, Wordware costs less than $1 per tool or template.
Discounts and site licenses are available.
Ordering information is available at http://www.amfsoftware.com/order.html
More Information:
More information on Wordware can be obtained from
http://www.amfsoftware.com/word/wordware.html
###
AMF headquartered in Warwick, RI, since 1992, has been producing well-known productivity titles for Word and Windows including the popular titles: AMF Daily Planner and PIM, TrayNote Plus, CD and DVD Jewel Case & Label Creator for Word and the Business Card Creator for Word.
Evaluation copies are available upon request (amf1@amfsoftware.com).