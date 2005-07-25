New Release of Wordware Features Many Productivity-Enhancing Tools for Word

Warwick, RI -- Wordware v10.0 is the latest release of AMF's complete suite of over 45 tools, add-ons, and templates for Microsoft Word.



With Wordware, complete file management, website URL

management, project management, and people management are just a single click from a convenient toolbar and menu from inside Word. Wordware's tools include a personal information manager, daily journal, web link extractor, multiple document management tools, fax utilities, document backup tools, a built-in CD player and much more. In addition to Wordware's 24 productivity-boosting tools, 25 templates

for making professional business cards, faxes, disk labels, and CD jewel cases, CD labels, DVD Inserts and more are also included.



Features in Brief:

- Over 45 tools in all to help save time and boost productivity while

working in Word.

- Wordware's Personal Information Manager provides key contact information at your fingertips. You can easily create business letters, reports, and more in just a few clicks.

- Maintain control with Wordware's included file management

utilities. Easily manage your documents, files, and more right from the Word toolbar.

- Keep track of your thoughts with Wordware's new daily journal feature.

- Have a document loaded with web links and email addresses?

Wordware's new Link Extractor can help you organize them in just one click.

- Wordware's WordFax tool and WinFax Automator make it easy to fax your documents right from inside Word.

- Keep your documents safe from prying eyes with Wordware's WordLock.

- Manage bookmarks, URLs, FTP sites and more -- all with one click with Wordware's Bookmark Keeper.

- Play your favorite CDs right from the Word toolbar with the full-function CD player.

- Make connecting to your network a snap with Wordware's network connection tool.

- Organize your projects with Wordware project manager which allows you to package and group documents as part of a project. Easily open related documents in seconds.

- Create your own Business Cards, 3.5" Disk Labels, ZIP Disk Jewel Cases, DVD and CD Labels, and CD-ROM, DVD, and CD Jewel Case Inserts right from within Word.



Wordware is Award Winning and has won prestigious awards from many reviewers.



System Requirements:

Wordware runs on Windows 9x, ME, NT, 2000 and XP. Microsoft Word 95 or later required. It requires approximately 10 MB of free disk space.



Pricing Information and Availability:

Wordware is available now. Wordware costs $39.95 (USD). With over 45 tools and templates, Wordware costs less than $1 per tool or template.



Discounts and site licenses are available.

Ordering information is available at http://www.amfsoftware.com/order.html



More Information:

More information on Wordware can be obtained from

http://www.amfsoftware.com/word/wordware.html





###



AMF headquartered in Warwick, RI, since 1992, has been producing well-known productivity titles for Word and Windows including the popular titles: AMF Daily Planner and PIM, TrayNote Plus, CD and DVD Jewel Case & Label Creator for Word and the Business Card Creator for Word.



Evaluation copies are available upon request (amf1@amfsoftware.com).