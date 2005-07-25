New Version 10.0 of AMF Daily Planner & P.I.M. Offers Comprehensive Features for Less Than $50

Warwick, RI -- AMF announces a new release of AMF Daily Planner &

Personal Information Manager (PIM) version 10.0, a powerful

Internet-enabled application that offers advanced scheduling

capabilities, contact and task management, network sharing with user

privileges, email, expense management, journal functionality and more

in an intuitive, simple-to-use interface.



The newest release of this 10-year-old program offers a whole host of

new features including an updated interface, a completely re-written

database engine making use of .Net and SQL frameworks, full network

support with an embedded email client, an expense reporter, a journal

capability, enhanced scheduling capabilities, and much more. With AMF

Daily Planner & PIM, important dates and events are impossible to

forget with numerous reminder methods, calendar prompts, and e-mails

prior to the event. With the enhanced network support, users can even

email each other about events and meetings and have them

automatically added to the calendar. AMF Daily Planner's folder model

allows one to store groups of events, activities, contacts, or

virtually any other object in a specific folder. Imagine having each

of your employee's schedules neatly organized in a speficic folder

while still maintaining the ability to view the master schedule. AMF

Daily Planner makes personal information management easy.



The contact management part of the program allows storage of a myriad

of data and even offers user-customizable fields -- all in a

Rolodex-style interface. With each contact, creating letters,

envelopes, faxes, or dialing the phone is as easy as one click. With

the included expense reporter, expesnes can be logged, reports, and

monitored making it easy to keep track of finances. The journal

feature allows users to keep a running log of daily acitvities and events.



The included email client makes it easy to keep track of messages and

send correspondence to colleagues -- all from one program.

Sophisticated searching capabilities are speedy and thorough which

makes locating key data easy. The task manager allows you to keep

track of tasks, their percentage of completion, their due dates and

more. The program even lets you store notes and information tidbits,

fully organized and easily accessible. A comprehensive help file

offers to guide you through common tasks and actions.



The PIM offers a multitude of features making it easy to dial the

phone, fax documents using any fax software package, log incoming and

outgoing phone calls, create business letters, and schedule

appointments. It's easy to create envelopes and labels with multiple

fonts and colors. It even integrates with Microsoft Word. The program

is fully network-able allowing you to open and view a colleague's

data or simply share a company-wide contact directory -- perfect for

one or one thousand users. Importing data from Outlook, text, XML,

or Access databases is just a few clicks away using the revolutionary, easy to use, Import Wizard.



System Requirements:

AMF Daily Planner & PIM runs on Windows 9x, ME, NT, 2000 and XP. It requires approximately 40 MB of free disk space.



Pricing Information and Availability:

AMF Daily Planner & PIM is available now.

AMF Daily Planner & PIM costs $49.95 (USD).

Discounts and site licenses are available.

Ordering information is available at http://www.amfsoftware.com/order.html



More Information:

More information on AMF Daily Planner & PIM can be obtained from

http://www.amfsoftware.com/windows/amfpim.html



###



AMF headquartered in Warwick, RI, since 1992, has been producing

well-known productivity titles for Word and Windows including the

popular titles: Wordware, TrayNote Plus, CD and DVD Jewel Case &

Label Creator for Word and the Business Card Creator for Word.



Evaluation copies are available upon request (amf1@amfsoftware.com).