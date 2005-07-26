ADS Tech Shipping New Instant VideoXpress with Easiest Video Capture, Automatic Movie Creation at Unbeatable Price

CERRITOS, CA (July 26, 2005) – Focused on meeting the price/performance needs of customers at every level, ADS Tech (www.adstech.com) announced today Instant VideoXpress™, the newest member of its award-winning USB Instant audio/video capture product line. Priced at less than US$60, Instant VideoXpress raises the bar for ease of use while setting a lower price point in the entry level video capture market. A complete, ready-to-use hardware/software solution, the new device will appeal to inexperienced users and people with limited time because it provides the industry’s easiest video capture; automatic movie-making; the ability to instantly create photo slide shows from snapshots and direct recording of home videos.



With Instant VideoXpress, users can grab snapshots while they view their video simply by pressing the space bar. They can even preview at 60 frames per second and grab de-interlaced images for sharper image quality.



Instant VideoXpress is an external USB 2.0 device that is instantly recognized when connected to a Windows® XP computer. With the high-speed connection, audio and video can be captured from any analog source--uncompressed as for the highest quality, or in the compressed .AVI, MPEG-1 (VideoCD) or Windows Media™ 9 (WM9) video format. When the VideoCD format is selected, one hour of video can be recorded to a single CD. For even higher storage capacity, WM9 compression can be used to record two hours of video to a CD. The device also includes support for the NTSC, PAL, and SECAM video formats for multi-national use.



ADS Tech has enhanced Instant VideoXpress with its USB Video Grabber application that enables users to preview video and grab Bit Map Snap Shots from the video as it plays and three multimedia software applications. All of the bundled software has been tested with the device to ensure that users won’t have to waste precious time learning to work with complicated software.



Ulead® MovieWizard™ is an automated three-step movie-making application that even people who have never edited video before will enjoy using. After capturing their video footage, users simply choose a theme from one of the designer templates such as travel, celebration, wedding or holiday and add their own photos and video. MovieWizard automatically adds background music and titles and outputs the finished movie. Digital camera enthusiasts can use the software to automatically create a professional-looking photo slideshow with pan and zoom, transitions and music. A 30-day trial of Ulead’s VideoStudio™ is also included that enables Instant VideoXpress customers to take automated video editing to the next level. muvee autoProducer enables Instant VideoXpress users to quickly create professional-looking videos simply by importing the captured video, adding background music, and selecting a style for automatic production.



With Nero PhotoShow Light, an entertaining slide show can be created simply by adding digital photos to music. The slide show can then be enhanced by choosing transitions and effects as well as captions and animated clip art.



Housed in a sleek new enclosure with all connectors flush to the edge for an uncluttered look, Instant VideoXpress is a compact device that fits easily on the desktop.



Pricing, Availability

Instant VideoXpress is available for immediate delivery from leading video dealers, e-tailers and distributors with an MSRP of US$59. A complete hardware/software solution, the USB 2.0 audio/video capture solution is compatible with Windows XP Home and Professional systems. The external device comes with an integrated 6-ft. USB 2.0 cable; a CD containing Instant VideoXpress hardware drivers, Ulead MovieWizard, muvee AutoProducer, PhotoShow light and a 30-day trial version of Ulead VideoStudio 9 SE video editing software, as well as a user guide.



About ADS Technologies

ADS Technologies is a world leader in Universal Serial Bus and IEEE-1394/FireWire solutions. Since 1992, the company has introduced high-quality multimedia, networking and presentation products at consumer-friendly prices. The company’s award-winning USB product line includes eleven complementary peripherals, and its USB Port for Desktops is the world’s best-selling USB PCI host card. PYRO 1394DV, the first consumer-priced digital video editing solution on the PC market, has been widely adopted by owners of digital video camcorders for its ease-of-use for first time DV editors, its functionality and its low cost.



ADS Technologies’ products are distributed by Ingram Micro in the United States, Canada and Europe. ADS Technologies’ products are available in nearly 3,000 consumer electronic and computer retail stores and through OEM private label customers around the world who market ADS Technologies products under their own brand name. ADS Germany, Central Europe can be reached at Mobile Phone: +49 (0) 174 311 5561 , Fax: +49 (0) 8106 308 663. ADS France, Southern Europe can be reached at Tel: 04 43 90 19 20, Fax: 01 46 58 67 06. For more information, visit www.ADStech.com or call 800.888.5244.



*A compatible software video player is required for playback on portable devices.



