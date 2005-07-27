There is One More Easy Way to Improve Web Application Interface by Efficient and User-Friendly Navigation System

Minsk, Belarus, July 27, 2005 - Software development company Scand announces the release of version 1.1 of its JavaScript navigation component dhtmlxTree. dhtmlxTree provides a hierarchical view of data and allows web developers to create extensible DHTML tree control that works in all main browsers for Windows, Unix, Linux and Mac OS X.



With this latest release, the tree control offers a powerful client-side API that allows complete customization of a tree view with JavaScript.



Because dhtmlxTree 1.1 has XML support, tree structure and appearance can be configured through XML. It allows concentrating on the content of the tree instead of the underlying complexity of JavaScript code. In addition, if a tree view was updated with JavaScript all the changes can be saved back to XML.



Advanced processing of XML allows dhtmlxTree 1.1 to handle large amounts of data. Dynamical loading of items from XML stream gives a possibility to create trees with unlimited number of nodes.



dhtmlxTree 1.1 has drag-and-drop functionality (within one tree, between trees, between frames). Drop-as-sibling behavior makes it easy to reorder nodes in a tree view.



Other notable feature enhancement in this version os built-in context menu (right click) enabling web developers to create user-friendly navigation interface by putting most necessary commands inside this menu and attaching it to the whole tree, group of items or individual item.



dhtmlxTree 1.1 has checkbox system in order to use this component as a navigation bar with selection list. Besides usual two-states checkboxes (checked item, unchecked item), there is a possibility to use three state checkboxes with "partly-checked" value (some sub-items are checked).



Version 1.1 also introduces possibility to use multi-line tree items, build a tree without items and find necessary node by its mask.



dhtmlxTree 1.1 is avaliable in two editions: Standard Edition and Professional Edition. The Standard Edition is free for non-commercial use (GNU General Public License - GPL) and can be downloaded from http://www.scbr.com/docs/products/dhtmlxTree/. Professional Edition provides enriched functionality and can be purchased according to Commercial license ($99 - 3 month of support period) or Enterprise license ($399 - two years of support period).



