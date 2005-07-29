AKVIS Chameleon Plug-in makes photo collage creation easier

AKVIS LLC announces the release of AKVIS Chameleon V. 2.3 for Macintosh and Windows™, a photo collage creation plug-in remarkable for the automatic blending of inserted objects with the target image background.



AKVIS Chameleon Plug-in makes the insertion of new objects or the replacement of undesirable artifacts in digital photos seamless. Beautiful results can be achieved even for users with very little experience with photo editing software, since this tool does not require precise selection of objects. Once an object is copied and inserted into another picture, AKVIS Chameleon adjusts the object to the new background, adapting it to the new color range and blending with the environment.



Two modes of collage creation are available, Standard and Snapshot. With just the press of a button in Standard Mode, AKVIS Chameleon automatically adjusts an inserted object to the target color range and smoothes the object’s borders. The Snapshot mode adds dimension to a collage, layering the blended components so that the texture and relief of the primary image can be seen through. Demonstrations of AKVIS Chameleon features are available at http://akvis.com/en/chameleon-tutorial/index.php.



AKVIS Chameleon is compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, Jasc Paint Shop Pro and Ulead PhotoImpact. AKVIS Chameleon V. 2.3 for Windows™ runs on Microsoft Windows™ 98/ME/2000/XP/NT and the Macintosh version runs on the Mac OS X platform.



Registered users of previous versions of AKVIS Chameleon can upgrade to V.2.3 for free. Before installing the new version it is necessary to remove the old one. The details are available at http://akvis.com/en/company/news.php. Normally priced alone at USD $69.00, AKVIS Chameleon is also available in the AKVIS Alchemy bundle, which includes AKVIS entire family of photo editing plug-ins: Retoucher, Enhancer, Stamp, Coloriage and Chameleon, for USD $250.



AKVIS LLC was founded in 2004 and since then has released several successful software plug-ins for digital image processing. With a corporate philosophy focusing on finding new ways to spur creative thought, AKVIS LLC designs intuitive software tools for creative self-expression.

